- Primary Subject: FC 26 - Festival of Football: Answer The Call
- Key Update: Festival of Football returns in FC 26, this time with a different theme but similar national team players.
- Status: Leaked
- Last Verified: March 17, 2026.
- Quick Answer: FoF: Answer The Call starts this Friday. Expect meta cards for current national stars like Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kanté, and Julián Alvarez.
FC 26 introduced the Festival of Football campaign last year, and now it appears it'll be more than just one promo. The first one was FoF: Captains, focusing on players who have served as leaders for their nation on the world stage.
The next one will be the FoF: Answer The Call. While the exact theme for the upcoming version remains unclear, we will get more cards that'll be based on the international football season.
Below is everything you need to know about the Festival of Football: Answer The Call in FC 26.
When will FoF: Answer The Call Promo Release in FC 26?
FC 26 FoF: Answer The Call will go live on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. The campaign coincides with the upcoming international break that'll last until the end of March.
FoF: Captains only had one team, and leaks have hinted at only one team for Answer The Call as well. However, if we follow the traditional promo schedule, Answer The Call may end up having two teams.
Last year, FUT Birthday was followed by two campaigns, both featuring multiple squads. The coveted Team of the Season kicked off right after.
Of course, we will keep you updated on all the details, including leaks for FoF: Answer The Call and any promo that follows it.
All Leaked FoF: Answer The Call Cards
Per leaks, here are the players that'll be part of FC 26's Festival of Football: Answer The Call:
- Jude Bellingham
- N'Golo Kanté
- Julián Alvarez
- Nico Williams
- Leroy Sane
- Joao Neves
- Ryan Gravenberch
- Roony Bardghji
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Mateo Kovacic
- Harry Maguire
- Alejandro Grimaldo
- Xavi Simons
- Sandro Tonali
- Nuno Tavares
- Al Dawsari
- Angelo Stiller
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Josip Sutalo
- Leonardo Spinazzola
- Ilias Akhomach
- David Raya
- Karim Adeyemi
- Weston McKennie
- Jens Petter Hauge
- Giovani Lo Celso
- Marcos Acuña
- Tariq Lamptey
- Mark McKenzie
- Julian Araujo
- Roman Yaremchuk
- Michał Skóraś
- Alidu Seidu
- Marcus Pedersen
- Finn Azaz
- Ché Adams
- Ryan Christie
- Al Birekan
- Cristian Manea
- Mateo Chávez
- Kieffer Moore
- Liam Kelly
FC 26 FoF: Answer The Call Explained
The Festival of Football in FC 26 is themed around international football. It'll bring cards of active players who continue to perform and represent their country on the world's biggest stage.
While specific details on the Answer The Call gimmick remain unknown, the promo will feature cards of national team players. Because it coincides with the upcoming international break, which will run from March 23 to 31, all players will likely be male.
Similar to FoF: Captains, Answer The Call will not feature ICONs and Heroes. We will keep you updated as more details on the promo emerge.
That's everything you need to know about the FoF: Answer The Call promo and its leaks.
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