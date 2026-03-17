Primary Subject: FC 26 - Festival of Football: Answer The Call

FC 26 - Festival of Football: Answer The Call Key Update: Festival of Football returns in FC 26, this time with a different theme but similar national team players.

Festival of Football returns in FC 26, this time with a different theme but similar national team players. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: March 17, 2026.

March 17, 2026. Quick Answer: FoF: Answer The Call starts this Friday. Expect meta cards for current national stars like Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kanté, and Julián Alvarez.

FC 26 introduced the Festival of Football campaign last year, and now it appears it'll be more than just one promo. The first one was FoF: Captains, focusing on players who have served as leaders for their nation on the world stage.

The next one will be the FoF: Answer The Call. While the exact theme for the upcoming version remains unclear, we will get more cards that'll be based on the international football season.

Below is everything you need to know about the Festival of Football: Answer The Call in FC 26.

When will FoF: Answer The Call Promo Release in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 FoF: Answer The Call will go live on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. The campaign coincides with the upcoming international break that'll last until the end of March.

FoF: Captains only had one team, and leaks have hinted at only one team for Answer The Call as well. However, if we follow the traditional promo schedule, Answer The Call may end up having two teams.

Last year, FUT Birthday was followed by two campaigns, both featuring multiple squads. The coveted Team of the Season kicked off right after.

Of course, we will keep you updated on all the details, including leaks for FoF: Answer The Call and any promo that follows it.

All Leaked FoF: Answer The Call Cards

Per leaks, here are the players that'll be part of FC 26's Festival of Football: Answer The Call:

Jude Bellingham

N'Golo Kanté

Julián Alvarez

Nico Williams

Leroy Sane

Joao Neves

Ryan Gravenberch

Roony Bardghji

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateo Kovacic

Harry Maguire

Alejandro Grimaldo

Xavi Simons

Sandro Tonali

Nuno Tavares

Al Dawsari

Angelo Stiller

Sofyan Amrabat

Josip Sutalo

Leonardo Spinazzola

Ilias Akhomach

David Raya

Karim Adeyemi

Weston McKennie

Jens Petter Hauge

Giovani Lo Celso

Marcos Acuña

Tariq Lamptey

Mark McKenzie

Julian Araujo

Roman Yaremchuk

Michał Skóraś

Alidu Seidu

Marcus Pedersen

Finn Azaz

Ché Adams

Ryan Christie

Al Birekan

Cristian Manea

Mateo Chávez

Kieffer Moore

Liam Kelly

FC 26 FoF: Answer The Call Explained

The Festival of Football in FC 26 is themed around international football. It'll bring cards of active players who continue to perform and represent their country on the world's biggest stage.

While specific details on the Answer The Call gimmick remain unknown, the promo will feature cards of national team players. Because it coincides with the upcoming international break, which will run from March 23 to 31, all players will likely be male.

Similar to FoF: Captains, Answer The Call will not feature ICONs and Heroes. We will keep you updated as more details on the promo emerge.

That's everything you need to know about the FoF: Answer The Call promo and its leaks.