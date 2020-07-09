WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One: Release Date, Trailer, Price, Pre-order, Editions, Gameplay, Backwards Compatibility, and more

Get ready to unleash your inner brawler and play as some of your all-time wrestling favourites!

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is coming to Xbox One, and it looks like we’re in for one crazy ride!

Keep reading for everything you need to know and more about 2K’s upcoming game, and more!

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is set to release on Xbox One for Friday, 18 September.

It’ll be coming to a load of consoles, including the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Trailer

Before we continue, it’s worth checking out the trailer! You’ll see that the title doesn’t take itself too seriously – which if you ask us, is exactly what we need right now!

Price

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will cost $39.99 / £34.99 on Xbox One. But if you’re familiar with 2K games – you’ll know there’s usually some great Editions too!

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition costs $49.99 / £44.99 and is available for Xbox One, and all other platforms.

It includes the base game along with these awesome extras:

Digital Deluxe Bonus Pack – Raise some hell with Stone Cold Steve Austin, lay the SmackDown with the Attitude Era version of The Rock and get rowdy with Ronda Rousey. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar.

Raise some hell with Stone Cold Steve Austin, lay the SmackDown with the Attitude Era version of The Rock and get rowdy with Ronda Rousey. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar. Edge Totally Awesome Pre-Order Pack – WWE 2K Battlegrounds will reek of awesomeness with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will reek of awesomeness with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, included in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Currency Pack – Includes 1100 Golden Bucks, used to unlock additional Superstars and vanity items

Pre-order

If you want to guarantee your copy ahead of release, we’d recommend pre-ordering. You can do so right here.

Gameplay

Gameplay for WWE 2K Battlegrounds certainly looks intense!

The game will offer players tons of customizable features and the ability to create their very own characters!

READY TO ROCK: Create your own character or dive in with one of the many stars of WWE

Players will use special abilities and power-ups against each other in the Steel Cage, Royal Rumble.

There are even Online Tournaments to take part in, where you can stake your claim as King of the Battleground against players from around the world!

That’s not mentioned local multiplayer where you can bring the smack down to your very own buddies!

Backwards Compatibility

By now, you’ve probably heard about backwards compatibility whenever reading everything and everything about Xbox Series X. It’s a great feature which allows for current-gen Xbox games to work on Xbox Series X.

It’s likely that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be playable on Xbox Series X with both physical disc, and download via smart delivery.

So there’s a good chance you won’t miss out on the action if you upgrade to next-gen.

For everything WWE 2K Battlegrounds, be sure to check back in with us.