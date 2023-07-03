The latest game about pro wrestling has some really exciting secrets and in this article, we would like to tell you how to unlock Paul Wight in AEW Fight Forever. He is one of the most popular pro wrestlers and is known by the name Big Show.

Currently, he is performing in AEW and of course, AEW Fight Forever allows you to play him, if you unlock this character. So, let’s find out what exactly you need to do to encounter this secret wrestler in story mode!

How to unlock Paul Wight in AEW Fight Forever

Paul Wight is one of the most popular heavyweight pro wrestlers and he is a secret character in this game. So, if you want to play him, you will need to know how to unlock Paul Wight in AEW Fight Forever.

Credit: YouTube NoSleeves

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to unlock Paul Wight in AEW Fight Forever:

Start to play the Road to Elite mode. It seems that you have a better chance of triggering the right storyline if you choose Malakai Black, Scorpio Sky, or MJF

Lose every match until you reach Chapter 4 called “Who’s Ribbing Me?”. This is a unique storyline that you can unlock by having a huge losing streak. The best way to achieve this is to quit all matches when they start

If you successfully trigger this storyline, then it is time to prepare for the fight with Paul Wight

In order to unlock this wrestler, you will have to beat him in 180 seconds

After that, Paul Wight will be available in the shop and you will be able to purchase him with 30,000 Credits

How to beat Paul Wight in AEW Fight Forever

Well, triggering this unique storyline is already a difficult challenge. However, the biggest problem is Paul himself. He is really strong and immune to different slams and strikes at the beginning of the match. One of the best strategies to beat him is to simply drag him out of the ring.

You will need to taunt your opponent and get him to follow you. After that, try to disable him while both of you are out of the ring. In the end, you will need to go back to the ring, leaving your opponent outside. Paul Wight will lose if he stays there too long.

You may need several attempts to successfully defeat Paul Wight, but it is definitely worth it. After all, he’s a legendary pro wrestler and it’s really nice to be able to play him. Good luck and be careful as he is a big, strong, and fast fighter!

