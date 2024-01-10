It didn't take long for the community to turn against the Outlaw Sniper.

The Outlaw Sniper only arrived at Valorant a few hours ago, but many fans already want to see it removed from the game! Many players think the Outlaw is overpowered and too cheap.

Removing the weapon just one day after it's been added feels a little bit extreme, and some reactions are just exaggerated. However, the Outlaw Sniper is overpowered and is arguably the strongest weapon in the game right now.

But could this be a case of players still not used to playing against it? Or is the Outlaw Sniper the most broken weapon Valorant has ever seen? Let's find out!

The Outlaw Sniper is broken!

There is a good reason for the community outrage surrounding this weapon, as it's absolutely broken. I mentioned this was likely to happen in my Outlaw Sniper article (pat myself on the back), so it's no surprise to see this reaction from the community.

The Outlaw Sniper is too strong and too cheap for the stats it offers. It's a weapon that instantly kills you with a headshot, and can do the same with a body shot if you only have a light shield. This weapon only costs 2400 credits, which makes it incredibly cheap, especially if you take into account the stats it possesses.

It's the perfect weapon to buy in the second round, as it's strong enough to win duels against rifles and operators in the third round, or any gun round by the matter, and will also allow you to build up your economy.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

The Outlaw Sniper also completely kills the light shield meta, so no more running around with full utility a light shield and a Vandal, thank god. But this was the main purpose of the weapon, so it doesn't count for the overpowered argument.

So the Outlaw Sniper is indeed extremely strong and had a huge impact on the game economy, somewhat similar to Chamber when he was released. It allows players to buy a powerful weapon for an incredibly low price, and still be able to comfortably win fights against Rifles and Operators.

Will Valorant address the community concerns?

Well, we don't think so, at least not immediately. The weapon was released a little bit over 24 hours ago, and we don't expect the Valorant developers to just remove it from the game immediately, because players think it's too strong.

Chamber dominated Valorant for almost a year, Jett did the same thing before being nerfed. Yes these were agents and we can argue it is harder to balance them, but the same applies to the Outlaw Sniper.

click to enlarge + 2

Players will have a period to get used to playing against it, and if the complaints from the community persist, then Valorant might make some changes. Until then, get ready to see the Outlaw Sniper being used and abused by players in ranked or even casual game modes.

This weapon will shape the Valorant meta and dominate the ranked mode, so it might be a good idea to "join the dark side" if you want to climb.

Interested in learning more about Valorant? We've got you covered. Check out our comprehensive Episode 8 Act 1 guide, which includes the release date, battle pass, what to expect and more. On top of that, stay informed about all the latest developments regarding the upcoming Controller agent, Smoke Dancer, and the new weapon, the Outlaw Sniper, here.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.