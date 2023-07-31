Valorant Champions 2023 "Ticking Away" Official Music Video is out NOW

The highly-anticipated music video for the Valorant Champions 2023 anthem, “Ticking Away”, has just dropped! This time, the adrenaline-pumping track features Grabbitz and bbno$, accompanied by a flurry of gunfight action, underscored with a heart-warming narrative. These annual commemorative tracks have become a staple within the Valorant community, and their distinct musical style and artistic music videos cement Valorant as more than just a game.

Despite 'Ticking Away' being leaked on a Chinese music platform and later linked by leaker Mike prior to its official launch, Valorant fans were all the more eager to see what Riot had in store for the song’s music video. And they did not disappoint!

“Ticking Away” generates hype for Valorant Champions 2023

With a focus on companionship, teamwork, personal drive and growth, the music video for Ticking Away tells a story we all know too well. “Of growing up, growing apart, and staying together across the many One More’s of life, love, and VALORANT.” The YouTube description writes. Grabbitz’s chilling vocals coupled with the suave rap magic of bbno$ elevate this year’s anthem to new heights.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games

The 2023 anthem revolves around the concept of time "ticking away" and brings into question the ephemerality of life. It urges people to focus on the present moment and waste not a second, to strive for greatness and always "give it one more try" even when it seems futile. After all, your friends will have your back no matter what.

The music video follows a friend group of five, tracing their journey from childhood to coming of age — playing in arcades and basketball courts. Their journey culminates in transforming a garage into a mini internet cafe. As is typical of tight-knit friend groups, their obsessions are aligned. It's evident that they've found their new joint obsession: Valorant. They spend time formulating intricate game plans together at a 24-hour diner and play competitively in their makeshift practice room, strengthening their bond as they pick each other up when they fall.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games

As the video progresses, they are shown to have grown up, shutting down their garage together and going their separate ways. While most of them venture into different professions, one of them continues to cultivate his talents in Valorant.

He ends up getting recruited into a professional team and makes it to the VCT finals. At this point, the video slows down from its vibrant first half, creating an isolating atmosphere as a sole spotlight shines on him on stage.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games

Soon after, he spots his old friends in the audience and regains his composure, letting his fond memories and experience guide him through the series.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games

Many Valorant fans have commended Riot for creating yet another incredible music video, complete with stunning visuals and, of course, chilling music, generating hype across the community. A seasoned player finds the MV nostalgic and reminisces about younger times, commenting, "Bro, as a 33-year-old, this takes me back to when I was playing with my boys back in the days, every day. Now, we have our families, and we treasure those 2-3 games we play every week. Younger kids, don't take it for granted."

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Riot Games

"Ticking Away" deviates from the previous two tracks, with Riot taking a more relatable angle and zooming into the life of an archetypal character, implying that anyone can take up the challenge if they wanted to. The music video is also loaded with easter eggs. Observant fans are delighted by the "3-11" neon sign on the claw machine building, which refers to Fnatic's dramatic comeback against the then reigning champions LOUD.

These annual music videos not only generate hype for the season's final tournament but also encourage a new wave of player engagement and reignite passion for the game.

Interested in learning more about the upcoming VCT Champions 2023? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Valorant Champions 2023: Schedule, teams, where to watch & more and Valorant Champions 2023 Bundle: Release date, cost, skins, and more guides here!