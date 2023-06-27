Valorant 7.0 Patch Notes: Deadlock, TDM, Progression System updates, and more

With the introduction of a new Sentinel agent, an exciting game mode, and changes to the Progression System, players have plenty to anticipate as Riot Games delivers massive gameplay and quality-of-life updates to Valorant in patch 7.0.

We are here to provide you with a rundown of the 7.0 patch notes, allowing you to navigate through one of the most significant Valorant updates in recent times with ease!

Deadlock

The latest Sentinal Deadlock, codename Cable, has now been added to the Valorant Agent roster! She will be the second of three Valorant agents to be released in 2023.

Valorant Deadlock

As of now, Deadlock has arguably the most unique kit in the game, setting her apart from other agents. Her launch is expected to significantly impact and shift the meta of Valorant. When talking about the agent, Anna Donlon, the executive director of Valorant, said:

A sentinel who will stop you dead in your tracks and pull you in for a closer look

Here’s a quick overview of her abilities:

Sonic Sensor (Q) - The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sounds. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected.

Barrier Mesh (E) - Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement.

GravNet (C) - The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly.

Annihilation (X) - Unleash a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted. The cocooned enemy is pulled along a nanowire path and will die if they reach the end, unless they are freed. The nanowire cocoon is destructible.

Team Deathmatch (TDM)

After teasing TDM for quite a while, Riot Games is finally releasing the long-awaited game mode to Valorant. Orchestrated by the menacing Maxbot who has endured enough abuse in the workplace, the new game mode will pit players against each other in a fast-paced 5v5 Deathmatch-esque fashion.

Valorant TDM maps

Progression System Update

Alongside the exciting new additions to the game, the 7.0 patch notes also brought substantial updates to Valorant’s Progression System. A new currency called Kingdom Credits will be introduced. This currency will not only make unlocking new agents far more accessible but will also allow players to purchase previous Battlepass accessories.

Bug fixes

The 7.0 patch notes also addressed several critical bugs that have been plaguing the Valorant community. Here are some of the more notable updates and fixes brought with the launch of Valorant’s Episode 7:

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in-game when there was packet loss during your load-in

Fixed issues with mid-animation Suppression in Chamber’s Rendezvous (E), Yoru’s Gatecrash (E), and Omen’s From the Shadows (X)

Fixed Cypher’s Spycam (E) from being placeable on Lotus’ rotating doors

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot (Q) could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze’s Boom Bot (C)

Fixed a bug where the Push-to-Talk key would sometimes transmit voice even after releasing the key

These bug fixes aim to improve the overall gameplay experience and ensure that the game functions as intended.

That’s it for our Valorant 7.0 patch notes rundown! Interested in learning absolutely everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 7 Act 1? Look no further, head over to our comprehensive Valorant Episode 7 guide and keep yourself well-informed.



