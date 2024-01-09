Deadlock is back in the meta!

The Valorant 8.0 patch notes have finally been revealed. This is the first patch of Episode 8 Act 1, and it brings some massive changes. Deadlock was the biggest beneficiary of these changes, and it seems the Sentinel agent is finally back to being a viable pick.

This patch also introduced the map changes to Lotus and Icebox, which had already been leaked a few days ago but were now officially confirmed. Valorant Premiers is also receiving some new content, while the anticipated Outlaw Sniper is making its way to the game.

Without further ado, let's dive into the Valorant 8.0 patch.

Valorant patch 8.0 highlights

As mentioned above, Deadlock received some huge buffs. Deadlock Sonic Sensor activation time was drastically decreased, and now her Sonic Sensors are also recallable in the middle of a round.

Furthermore, Deadlock Barrier Mesh now covers a much bigger area, as its max length was increased to 10 meters. This allows her to block pretty much every entrance in all the Valorant maps and gives her a bigger defensive presence.

click to enlarge

On the other hand, Kiljoy received a substantial nerf, as her turret vision radius was drastically reduced, going from 180 to just 100 degrees.

The arrival of the Outlaw Sniper is also among the highlights of patch 8.0, as this weapon can completely change the meta of the game. It may become one of the strongest weapons in the game right out of the gate, and force users to change their playstyle.

Valorant 8.0 full patch notes

Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant patch 8.0.

Agent updates

Deadlock

Sonic Sensor (Q) Sonic Sensors are now recallable in round. Sonic Sensor’s pickup distance increased by 12m >>> 27m Decreased time to concuss once triggered 1.0s >>> 0.5s Decreased time for enemies to destroy Sonic Sensor once triggered 0.65s >>> 0.5s Deadlock and her allies can now hear Sonic Sensor’s audio lightly when they are in its area of effect.

Barrier Mesh (E) Increased the max length Barrier Mesh walls 6m >>> 10m



Killjoy

Turret (E) Vision radius reduced 180 degrees >>> 100 degrees Added a representation of the Turret’s vision cone on Killjoy’s minimap when she is placing the Turret. Added VFX and updated the Turret’s animations to communicate the Turret’s new vision radius.



Map Updates

Icebox

Attacker Side Spawn Storage container has been added on the left side to block line of sight from Attacker Spawn to B Tube.

B Green The hanging container in B Green was creating a lot of complexity for both fights on the ground and people boosting up top. Moving the container out of the way should make combat here more manageable.

B Tube Exterior We felt that Mid could use more value for either team holding it. We've added a window toward the end of B Tube that overlooks Mid and can see towards A Site and Defender Spawn. It allows Attackers to assert a lot of pressure on rotators and Defenders should be able to hold more space when holding Mid from B Kitchen or Mid Boiler.

B Tube Interior Added two boxes stacked flush to the wall

B Snow Pile There were multiple parallel paths leading from Mid to B Site. To reduce timings and create more predictable fights we've removed the B Orange route closest to B Kitchen. Adjusted the snowpile leading up to B Kitchen so you can now silently drop off the boxes.



Lotus

A Main More room has been added to A Main along with a set of boxes to give Defenders some more options to fight for A Rubble control. The double stack of boxes outside A Stairs has been changed to non-penetrable to reduce the likelihood of being spammed.

A Link More room has been added near the breakable door. It was always a little awkward to fight out of the broken door, but now it should be easier to fight out from inside the connector room.

A Hut A Hut has been closed to help give some more readability to the plant site, making it easier to retake. A cubby has also been added to the back of A Hut for more defender options to hold the site.

B Site More room and boxes have been added to B Site to add some defensibility closer to the choke on site.

C Site The Spike plant zone and the stairs in C Bend have been adjusted to allow for more diversity of Spike plant locations in C Site. Boxes on the back of site have been adjusted.

C Bend More room and boxes have been added in C Main to also add some defensibility closer to the front of Main. Boxes have been added to C Bend along with some extra room to fight from.

Rotating Doors Rotating doors now take 10 seconds to fully complete their spin, up from 8 previously. 8 seconds was not enough time to use utility through the doors or fight, and make it through the doors on the same rotation. The extra time should allow for more fights to happen through the doors, and most everyone to get through the door on time. Increased the time it takes for rotating doors to complete their rotation 8s >>> 10s



Modes updates

Team Deathmatch

Stage 2 - Sheriff Loadout Heavy Shield >>> Light Shield



Map Rotation

All modes (except Team Deathmatch and Custom games) will use the Competitive map rotation.

Current rotation: Icebox, Lotus, Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Bind, Split

Premier updates

Team Captain Role We’ve added a secondary management role to rosters called Team Captain. Team Captains can help with team management including inviting and removing team members. Captains cannot delete the team or kick the Team Owner out. Team Owners can promote and demote a Team Captain.

Standings You can now view standings in other divisions and for previous Stages of Premier using the drop down menus on the top left of the Standings Tab.

Divisions You can now see which division you are seeded into before you play your first match.

Playoff Qualification The threshold to qualify for this Stage is back to the standard 675 Premier Score.

EMEA Zone Updates We’ve updated our Zones to support the VCT Challengers League Path to Promotion in EMEA. To learn more about how to qualify for Challengers Open Qualifiers and how Premier integrates into esports in 2024, check out this article.



Weapon updates

The Outlaw goes live! Learn about our newest weapon on our Arsenal page. Watch the Outlaw (and some familiar faces) in action below.



