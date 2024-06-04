UFL Open Beta Announced Ahead of EA FC & FIFA Showdown

After years of setbacks and speculation, a UFL Open Beta has been confirmed, with the free-to-play game set to become available to the public for the very first time this month.

Below, we'll go through all of the key details surrounding the UFL Open Beta, including release dates, eligible platforms, and what to expect, so let's dive in and take a look!

UFL Open Beta Announced

UFL, an upcoming free-to-play football video game built on Unreal Engine 5, has announced its Open Beta test will take place in the coming days after teasing a major announcement on social media.

The Open Beta, which is exclusively available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S platforms, will be active between June 7 and 9, with pre-downloads starting from June 4 via the PlayStation and Xbox Microsoft Stores.

UFL

During the Open Beta weekend, players will have the opportunity to engage in the main online mode, where they can compete with fellow players worldwide. In this mode, players will be tasked with creating their own football clubs using a roster of real players licensed by FIFPro.

As players win more online matches, they will earn valuable in-game resources, which can then be utilized to improve and customize their clubs.

Players will also have access to the offline local match mode during the Open Beta weekend, enabling friendly competition with friends on a single game console.

The testing weekend comes after a successful phase of Alpha testing that took place in October, and a group of investors including Cristiano Ronaldo pledging $40 million into the game's development.

UFL

Speaking on the announcement, Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz Inc., said:

"We're delighted to announce that gamers worldwide will be able to experience UFL first-hand in June. This event marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to gather invaluable feedback from our community and refine the game as we aim to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience when we launch later this year."

According to the UFL website, players can create their club from the ground up, assembling a team of real-world footballers customized to their liking. It's also stated that UFL will offer tons of unique content like various club kits, boots, gloves, balls, and stadiums, with key features including skill-based gameplay, realistic club management, complex strategy, and custom skin packs.

Are you excited to try out UFL? Let us know in the comments below!

UFL: Everything you need to know | Check out what UFL is all about | Cristiano Ronaldo Makes UFL Investment Ahead of Launch | UFL Licenses - ALL partner clubs for the new game | UFL Gameplay offering shows HUGE potential | UFL Stadiums SHOWCASED in behind the scenes video