Tekken 8 has released a trailer that details Bandai Namco's content release plans this year. After 2 million copies sold in less than three weeks, Tekken 8 was released to rave reviews, although it has settled on a Mostly Negative rating on Steam at the time of writing.

The most significant inclusion for this upcoming Season 1 DLC will be a returning fighter, the Polish karateka Lidia Sobieska. She also happens to be the Polish Prime Minister in the world of Tekken and appears towards the end of the trailer.

Sobieska made her franchise debut in Tekken 7's Season 4 Character Pass. While there are no definite dates yet, players who purchase the Tekken 8 Season 1 DLC can access the Polish fighter sometime this Summer.

Credit: Bandai Namco

Another big revelation for the series is that a new story campaign, set after the base game's ending, will be available for players to go through, slated to release in Autumn 2024.

Free updates will unfold throughout the year alongside Lidia and the new story progression content. According to the trailer, updates during the Spring will include Battle Balance for the game, with full patch notes for the balances to be released tomorrow, April 30, 2024.

The summer update will bring a new stage, Seaside Resort, and a Photo Mode. More modes, including a Ghost vs. Ghost Mode and an Online Practice Mode, are planned for the future, with the dates yet to be specified. Two more characters are slated to appear for autumn and winter later in the year.

Credit: Bandai Namco Screenshot at 2:25 via Bandai Namco Entertainment America official Youtube Channel

Bandai Namco's latest entry to the popular fighting franchise received universal acclaim three months after being released for PlayStation 5, XBOX Series S and X, and PC. Earlier in the year, Tekken 8 announced that the first character to be released for Season 1 is the Brazilian capoeira artist Eddie Gordo.

