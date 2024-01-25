Tekken 8: How to access the Gallery

Dive right into Tekken's storyline!

Harnessing the power of next-gen hardware, the latest instalment in the long-standing franchise, Tekken 8, aims to elevate the series' signature traits and make waves in the fighting game scene. However, with its rich, storied legacy, Tekken can be intimidating for newcomers.

Fear not! Tekken 8's Gallery bridges the gap, offering engaging movie summaries of each major instalment, easing newcomers into the narrative while providing veterans with a quick refresher. You can even relive key moments from your own playthrough of the game with the included cutscenes!

Where is Tekken 8's Gallery?

Worried about not understanding the story without playing previous games? Don’t fret! Tekken 8 offers a helping hand with its Gallery, housing concise movie summaries for each major instalment.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Bandai Namco

Upon embarking on Tekken 8’s Story Mode, "The Dark Awakens" for the first time, the game prompts you to visit the Gallery, catching you up on the overarching storyline. You can revisit it anytime through the "Offline" tab on the home screen, where you'll find it listed at the bottom.

Within the Gallery, you will find two tabs on the left side. The one titled “Tekken 8” contains all the Story Mode cutscenes you've experienced from your own playthrough, allowing you to revisit the breathtaking action sequences as often as you like.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Bandai Namco

Below that is where you can find all the movie summaries for Tekken’s major instalments, titled "Special”. This tab features concise movie summaries for each major instalment. While they can't capture every detail, they offer a great way to grasp the lore and catch up on key events, especially for newcomers.

On top of that, you can also purchase gorgeous Tekken illustrations using your hard-earned Fight Money. You can find them in the "illustrations" section right next to "movies", within either the "Tekken 8" or "Special" tabs.

With the handy Tekken 8 Gallery, newcomers can confidently step into the arena, armed with the knowledge and understanding needed to appreciate the game's rich storyline. For veterans, it's a chance to rediscover the captivating narrative and relive iconic moments!

