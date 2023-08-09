Evo 2023 was a fantastic experience for those tuning it in at home at those in Las Vegas, with amazing matches and great announcements all around. One of the most bizarre ones was a brand-new collaboration, with TMNT Street Fighter 6 costumes becoming a reality.

That's right, not only was AKI, the upcoming DLC character for Street Fighter 6 revealed, but the fact that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming as cosmetics to SF6 also excited fans.

Sadly, it might disappoint you to hear that these are not character costumes per se. The TMNT Street Fighter 6 costumes are items for your personal avatar to use. You'll be able to use these outfits in World Tour mode and the Battle Hub, so there are plenty of opportunities to show them off.

With all that said, here's how to get the TMNT costumes in Street Fighter 6.

TMNT x Street Fighter 6 collab - All costumes

As you'd expect, all four TMNT make appearances as costumes in Street Fighter 6. You can take a look at the Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo costumes in the YouTube video down below.

Like other things in Street Fighter 6, the TMNT costumes can be acquired with Fighter Coins, the game's premium currency.

The prices are super steep, with each TMNT costume costing 750 Fighter Coins. Give or take depending on your region, 750 FC are around $15. So to get all four costumes, you'll need to spend $60.

That's not all, as other cosmetics like emotes, accessories, and stickers can also be purchased. In total, if you want to get every single piece of TMNT-related cosmetic currently available in Street Fighter 6, you'd need to spend 6050 Fighter Coins.

Unless you're a massive fan, we doubt anyone would want to spend that much money on cosmetics! But maybe getting a costume or two will satisfy your need to look unique in World Tour or the Battle Hub.

