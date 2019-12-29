Best Previous Gen games of the Decade: GTA V, Red Dead Redemption & more

As we head full speed into 2020, it is time to look back at a wonderful decade of gaming.

PS3 and Xbox 360 gave us some incredible games that glued us to our screens for hours, with certain games penned in as all-time classics.

Technological advancements allowed for higher quality graphics, larger save files and endless open-worlds.

However, which games were the best? Find out RealSport’s top 10 previous gen games of the decade below.

10. Far Cry 3

Year: 2012

Developer: Ubisoft

The Far Cry series often feels repetitive in its design – however, Far Cry 3 delved into deeper levels of the psyche. Antagonist Vaas treads the line of genius and lunatic throughout the game as he questions the definition of insanity.

Players must carefully plot their path in Far Cry 3 as each bullet can trigger alarms and bring hoards of bad guys down on you. The two-choice ending is also a gruesome end to an epic game.

The game was re-released on next-gen consoles in 2018.

9. Dead Space 2

Year: 2011

Developer: Visceral Games

Published by EA, Dead Space 2 was released in January 2011 on PS3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows.

Set on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, players follow protagonist Isaac Clarke as he fights the Necromorph outbreak. Clarke’s intense escape from the insane asylum is a thrilling opening to the game and draws players in instantly.

READ MORE: All the best games to buy this Christmas 2019

Dead Space 2’s $120 million budget makes it one of the most expensive games ever produced.

8. Fallout: New Vegas

Year: 2010

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Having sold over 12 million copies globally, Fallout: New Vegas was a smash hit on PS3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows.

Obsidian Entertainment’s post-apocalyptic world depicts the aftermath of nuclear warfare. The power struggle between China and United States for resources results in “The Great War” seems all too real…

Fallout: New Vegas won “RPG of the Year” at the Golden Joystick Awards 2011.

7. Minecraft

Year: 2011

Developer: Mojang

Available across all platforms, Minecraft is a symbolic game of the decade. Swedish developers Mojang created a ‘free-world’ where players can build their own world.

Able to compete against other players, fight computer-controlled enemies or work together online, Minecraft can be whatever you want it to be!

READ MORE: The Best Switch Games of 2019

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time with over 180 million copies sold worldwide.

6. Destiny

Year: 2014

Developer: Bungie

Destiny became the best-selling new franchise of all-time upon its release in 2014, receiving numerous Game of the Year awards.

The action element of the game as well as the unique nature of the world created by Bungie went some way to papering over the cracks in Destiny. Players were drawn into the exquisite shooter experience that little else mattered.

Destiny grossed $325 million in its first week of retail!

5. Dark Souls

Year: 2011

Developer: FromSoftware

Another epic that has been remastered for PS4 and Xbox 360, Dark Souls sold over 2 million copies in its first two years of release.

Criticised for its difficulty, Dark Souls’ intensity and intricate world in the Kingdom of Lordran makes it a must for hardcore gamers.

READ MORE: The Best PS4 Games of 2019

Caution must be taken as death results in the loss of your rewards.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

Year: 2011

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, the game was so popular they remastered it for PS4 and Xbox One in 2016.

Gamers play the part of Dragonborn who must vanquish Alduin, a dragon prophesised to destroy the world. As you accomplish more during the game, your character grows adding skills as you discover the world of Skyrim.

Still selling copies eight years on, Elder Scrolls VI is on the way!

Click “Next” for our top three previous gen games of the decade…