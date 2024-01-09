40% Off Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Athletic Department"

Add to your sneaker collection for less!

With 2024 well and truly underway, it's time to step up your style with a brand-new pair of kicks. For some, that may be a little daunting considering the price of sneakers these days. Fortunately, however, Nike has you covered with 40% off the Air Force 1 '07 "Athletic Department" Lows, allowing you to add a stylish new pair of trainers to your collection for less.

Whether they're some of the best Air Force 1s around right now or not is up to you, but let's not kid ourselves, the opportunity to purchase a set of Air Force 1s for $76.97 is hard to pass up on, especially if you're current pair are looking a little worse for wear.

click to enlarge Credit: Nike

If that's the case, then the freshness of this "Athletic Department" colourway should be right up your alley. Featuring a combination of off-white leather and University Red perforated side panels, these shoes deliver just the right amount of colour to help them pop on your feet.

The sneakers also feature red outsoles, insides, and Air Force 1 labels on the tongue. The only other addition is the pair of metallic gold lace dubraes just above the toeboxes, which perfectly complements the red and off-white colour scheme.

All things considered, these are a pretty neat set of Air Force 1s, which are made even better by their discounted $76.97 price tag. Make sure you act fast though, because 109 pairs have been purchased in the last 7 days (at the time of writing) according to Nike, so they might not stay in stock for long!

If you're a fan of these trainers, make sure you check out our list of the best sneaker deals as well. Stay tuned for future one-off discounts right here too, as we'll be posting more standout deals in the future.

For more articles like this, take a look at our RealKit, Deals, and Affiliates pages.