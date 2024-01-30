Football Manager 2024 Now Available at Nearly Half the Price

The best football simulator game has had its price slashed!

If you've been eagerly eyeing the managerial throne, orchestrating victories, and conquering the management world in Football Manager 2024, the timing couldn't be more perfect. This immersive football simulation game has had its £44.99 retail price slashed to an enticing £23.99. In other words, that means it's now almost half-price with 46% off.

Considering it's one of the best football games on the market, especially if you prefer the tactical side of things rather than controlling your players like in EA FC 24, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

click to enlarge Credit: Sports Interactive

This year's game is actually one of the best in the series, boasting a slew of new features like smarter transfers, transfer intermediaries, and player targets to explore, alongside all the usual tactical decision-making and strategising that goes into building the perfect squad. There are a few additional roles that were added to this year's game too, including the unique "Inverted Full Back", which was seemingly inspired by the likes of Kyle Walker at Manchester City and recent trends in football tactics.

The game also includes an incredibly immersive matchday experience thanks to the inclusion of UEFA Club Competition licenses for Champions League, Super Cup, Europa League, and Conference League fixtures. As a result, you get different matchday graphics on European game nights, with bespoke details that include the likes of the official match ball in what is now a more complete and immersive football management simulator overall.

If you're a sports fan looking for more great deals on video games, then our list of the best sports game deals will have you covered. Stay tuned for future one-off promotions like this one throughout the year too.

For more articles like this, take a look at our RealKit and Affiliates page.