TT Isle of Man 2: New gameplay footage, release date, pre-order bonus, & more

There are few motorsport experiences quite like the roar of a bike on a tiny island in the middle of the Irish Sea.

It is one of the most testing and punishing races in the world, but the Isle of Man TT has been captivating people from around the world for over 100 years now.

The first game that allowed you to race the near-38 mile Snaefell Mountain course dropped in March 2018, and is currently free as a Games With Gold download until 15 February.

Now we have a glimpse of the sequel.

TT Isle of Man 2 gameplay

Nacon and KT Racing have released a new gameplay video for TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2, and it drops you right into the action.

More immersive and realistic than ever, the motorcycle racing simulation TT Isle of Man 2 offers motorsport gamers an unprecedented experience.

The bike physics have been rebuilt from the ground up to create ultra-realistic behaviour, including better balance around bends. There is also an improved first-person view for complete immersion.

The sequel boasts new physics and a new career mode for players to improve their riding skills.

You can get a taste for the graphics, camera angles, and noise in the stellar gameplay video above.

Classic bikes & pre-order

A CLASSIC: Pre-order and get this amazing bike to race on

The latest in the TT Isle of Man series also features classic bikes: the MV Agusta 500 Three, Norton NRS 588, Suzuki XR69, Yamaha TZ 750 and the Ducati 900, a legendary bike ridden by Mike Hailwood.

In 1978, “Mike the Bike” came back on the Isle of Man, 11 years after his previous participation, and grabbed the victory with his Ducati 900! Pre-order a retail version of the game on any platform to reenact this glorious moment and handle the historical bike its unique and demanding gameplay.

Release date

TT Isle of Man 2 hits the shelves on 19 March 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

It will arrive on Nintendo Switch at a later date.