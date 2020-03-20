F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series to replace postponed races – How to watch, who is racing, & more

F1 is returning to our screens, but in an unusual way. Get ready for virtual racing!

Coronavirus has put a damper on the F1 2020 season, but not all is lost thanks to the Virtual Grand Prix Series.

While Grands Prix are postponed until at least June fans have been left with little to fill their Sundays. The Monaco Grand Prix has even been outright cancelled.

Now there is an answer. Formula 1 and Gfinity are coming together to provide some entertainment in these dark times with the Virtual Grand Prix Series!

Virtual Grand Prix Series

GET READY: F1 is coming back, just not as you may know it!

Formula 1 has today announced the launch of a new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series, featuring a number of current F1 drivers.

The virtual races will run in place of every postponed Grand Prix, starting this weekend with the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 22 March.

Every subsequent race weekend will see the postponed real-world Formula 1 race replaced with a Virtual Grand Prix. The series will run until May, but extending for as long as necessary.

How to watch

Fans will be able to watch the series online. The races will be streamed live at 8pm GMT on Formula 1’s YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels.

The broadcasts are expected to be 90 minutes long, featuring a qualifying session and 50% distance race.

In order to guarantee the participants safety each driver will join the race remotely. There is going to be a host broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena in London.

Who is racing

BAHRAIN NIGHTS: This Sunday will see F1 drivers race virtually!

The full lineup is not yet available, but as this is an official F1 event we can expect the likes of George Russell to feature.

In weekends that wouldn’t have had an F1 race, there will be online exhibition races, where fans from around the world will be can go head-to-head with F1 drivers.

The races will take place on F1 2019 on PC, and allow for some assists as well as limited setups to ensure a competitive and entertaining race!