F1 2020: Formula 1 to race at Mugello, will it be in F1 game?

A new circuit on the Formula 1 calendar could mean a new track in Codemasters’ game.

Formula 1 in 2020 is a wild ride. The season got even more intriguing today as Mugello was confirmed to host its first-ever F1 race.

The Italian track is better known for hosting MotoGP races, but the flowing tarmac and Tuscany setting has long been a dream location for F1 fans.

Mugello in F1

The race will be on the weekend of 11-13 September.

It will follow on from the race in Monza and will also be Ferrari’s 1000th Formula 1 race.

HOME GROUND: Ferrari will be keen to impress on home soil

The Scuderia own the track and have already sent out Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel to drive around the course.

But will Mugello feature in F1 2020?

Codemasters to add Mugello to F1 2020?

The difficulties of this season were always going to have an impact on the official video game. We have already seen that with teams changing their liveries at the last moment.

Codemasters are highly unlikely to add Mugello as a track on F1 2020.

KEEP UP: Ferrari are struggling for pace early on this year

The game already has the 22 tracks tracks originally scheduled for this year, and generating any new track would be an enormous time cost for them.

As much as fans may want to fly around the flowing ribbon of tarmac, its unlikely they will be able to do it on F1 2020.

