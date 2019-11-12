Google Stadia’s launch games have been revealed

You’d barely know it from the lack of hype, but Google is primed and ready to launch its futuristic gaming system, the Stadia.

The Stadia has stayed relatively under the radar as it is only available to those who have pre-ordered it.

Even so, some gamers who have pre-ordered the console won’t get the opportunity to play on launch day, as it could take as long as two weeks for pre-orders to reach their destination.

Titles available at launch

Google has now released the full list of titles that’ll be available at launch, though it will launch next week with just 12 games available for purchase.

The Google Stadia Premier Edition will only set you back £199.99

We hope that gamers who have pre-ordered will not be let down by the lack of variety.

Here’s the list of games that players will be able to buy through Stadia’s servers:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection (included with Stadia Pro subscription)

Gylt (exclusive to Stadia)

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Google has also revealed that before the end of the year, there will be an additional 14 games that will launch on Stadia.

News of these games was revealed in a recent tweet

Here’s the list of the additional games:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders: Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

And of all the 26 games that’ll be playable this year, only Gylt is exclusive to the platform.

A screenshot taken from Gylt's trailer

Admittedly, the console does look intriguing, but Google could have done so much more to create a hype around the launch of their console, such as setting up more exclusive titles for release day.

That said, if there's one beacon of light within the lineup, it's the inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2 which only just released on PC.

The lack of proximity to servers in countries outside of Europe may become an issue that Google needs to address, as the international community will eventually get their hands on a console.

Even those who are closer to the servers with strong wired internet connections, I’m curious to see how well Mortal Kombat 11 and other games that rely on low latency play translate.