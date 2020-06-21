PS Plus July 2020 Line-Up: Predictions, Reddit Speculation, Deals, Release Date, June’s Free PS4 Games & More
July’s title’s will be announced imminently, so we’ve included everything you’ll need to know!
PS Plus is PlayStation’s monthly campaign, providing fresh sets of free PS4 games every month to its loyal members.
But without an official release date to stick to, we’re here to fill you in and keep you informed on the upcoming reveal date (as well as a few other important details).
Continue below for our final roundup of PS Plus July.
June’s Line-Up
Although we’re approaching the expiry date for when you will be able to download last month’s titles, you can continue playing them forever!
This is what separates PS Plus from rival campaigns like Xbox’s Games With Gold.
Call of Duty WWII
An absolute classic, you get to relive 2017’s Call of Duty WWII for this month and every month afterwards!
The game includes traditional multiplayer modes, as well as hordes of zombies to keep you entertained.
Star Wars Battefront II
Leaked in an Instagram post before last month’s reveal, Star Wars Battlefront II was confirmed as the other free PS4 title.
With characters from all over the Star Wars universe, you can get carried away with some of your favourite and most iconic characters.
Reveal Date
PS Plus has followed a relatively consistent pattern throughout 2020, so we’ve already worked out a date and time for you!
Typically, the games are revealed on the final Wednesday of each month, taking us to Wednesday 24 June.
Release Date
The games that have been announced always release to PS Plus users the following Tuesday.
Therefore Tuesday 30 June is the official release date for the line-up, meaning that you’ll get slightly over a month to enjoy the titles!
Expect them to come in between 3-4 pm (BST) on PlayStation’s Twitter and various YouTube platforms.
Predictions
The latest campaigns have provided us with such a variety of games that we don’t know what to expect this July.
We typically see an indie game paired up with a forgotten blockbuster, but our predictions are:
- The Last Of Us
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrafice
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
