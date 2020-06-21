PS Plus July 2020 Line-Up: Predictions, Reddit Speculation, Deals, Release Date, June’s Free PS4 Games & More

July’s title’s will be announced imminently, so we’ve included everything you’ll need to know!

PS Plus is PlayStation’s monthly campaign, providing fresh sets of free PS4 games every month to its loyal members.

But without an official release date to stick to, we’re here to fill you in and keep you informed on the upcoming reveal date (as well as a few other important details).

Continue below for our final roundup of PS Plus July.

June’s Line-Up

Although we’re approaching the expiry date for when you will be able to download last month’s titles, you can continue playing them forever!

This is what separates PS Plus from rival campaigns like Xbox’s Games With Gold.

Call of Duty WWII

An absolute classic, you get to relive 2017’s Call of Duty WWII for this month and every month afterwards!

DO YOUR DUTY: PS Plus June left us with one of the more impressive entries from the COD series

The game includes traditional multiplayer modes, as well as hordes of zombies to keep you entertained.

Star Wars Battefront II

Leaked in an Instagram post before last month’s reveal, Star Wars Battlefront II was confirmed as the other free PS4 title.

THE FORCE AWAKENS: You’ll be able to control Rey, the hero from the latest trilogy.

With characters from all over the Star Wars universe, you can get carried away with some of your favourite and most iconic characters.

PS Plus has followed a relatively consistent pattern throughout 2020, so we’ve already worked out a date and time for you!

A GUESSING GAME: Without any official confirmation from Sony we’ve really had to whip out the calculator!

Typically, the games are revealed on the final Wednesday of each month, taking us to Wednesday 24 June.

The games that have been announced always release to PS Plus users the following Tuesday.

Therefore Tuesday 30 June is the official release date for the line-up, meaning that you’ll get slightly over a month to enjoy the titles!

Expect them to come in between 3-4 pm (BST) on PlayStation’s Twitter and various YouTube platforms.

Predictions

The latest campaigns have provided us with such a variety of games that we don’t know what to expect this July.

THE RETURN: To coincide with the launch of the sequel, we think there’s a chance that the Last of Us could pop up!

We typically see an indie game paired up with a forgotten blockbuster, but our predictions are:

The Last Of Us

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrafice

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

