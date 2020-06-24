PS PLUS FREE GAMES July 2020 Countdown: Release date, reveal, What are the free PS Plus games this month?

Which games will Sony’s members get to enjoy for free next month? And when will they arrive?

July is just around the corner, which means more free games for PS Plus members!

We can, however, make some pretty good predictions as to what to expect, and when they’ll be revealed.

Here’s what we think the free games will be this month on PS Plus.

PS Plus Free Games July 2020

The Last of Us

With the The Last of Us 2 now out this could make an appearance.

BACK FOR MORE: Joel and Ellie will be back in no time!

Although the game originally came out on the PS3, it got a much-needed facelift for the PS4 and still looks stunning.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

A sequel to Senua‘s story was announced at the Game Awards 2019 with a stunning reveal trailer.

HEROINE: The strong female protagonist Senua is back and with a vengeance

The announcement fell short of a release date, but we hope that some new information is revealed soon. What better time, then, to jump back and see what all the fuss is about.

Best enjoyed with headphones!

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Force Awakens follows Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, and Han Solo on their search for Luke Skywalker and their fight in the Resistance.

CLUNKY: LEGO Star Wars’ iconic graphical style will be back on our screens sooner than you’d think!

Released back in 2016, this is the closest taste we can get of what The Skywalker Saga will be like upon release.

PS Plus follows a relatively strict pattern, typically being revealed on the final Wednesday of the month, then being released the following Tuesday.

A NECESSARY DISTRACTION: With the effects of lockdown still in full effect, PS Plus has become a great source of monthly entertainment

If we see July’s games revealed on Wednesday 24 June, then the games will release on the final day of June – Tuesday 30 June.

Of course, the first Tuesday of July isn’t until 7 July, so we might not get a reveal until 1 July – what a long wait!

Without an official release date to stick to, we’re here to fill you in and keep you informed on the upcoming reveal date (as well as a few other important details).

June’s Line-Up

These were the titles players could download for free in June.

Call of Duty WWII

An absolute classic, you get to relive 2017’s Call of Duty WWII for this month and every month afterward!

DO YOUR DUTY: PS Plus June left us with one of the more impressive entries from the COD series

The game includes traditional multiplayer modes, as well as hordes of zombies to keep you entertained.

Star Wars Battlefront II

Leaked in an Instagram post before last month’s reveal, Star Wars Battlefront II was confirmed as the other free PS4 title.

THE FORCE AWAKENS: You’ll be able to control Rey, the hero from the latest trilogy.

With characters from all over the Star Wars universe, you can get carried away with some of your favourite and most iconic characters.

