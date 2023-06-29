AEW Fight Forever PS4 crashes addressed by developers

PlayStation 4 fans that want to enjoy the latest wrestling title developed by THQ Nordic, AEW Fight Forever, are having issues launching the game, with error code CE-34878-0 constantly popping up, preventing them from loading up matches.

The game, released today, is available on multiple platforms, including the aforementioned PS4, as well as PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even Nintendo Switch.

Naturally, some versions of the game might have shipped with issues, as is often the case with multiplatform titles, especially ones being developed for last-gen consoles alongside modern hardware.

THQ Nordic working on fixing AEW Fight Forever PS4 crashes

PS4 fans can't V-Trigger their opponents right now

Via social media, the devs at THQ Nordic not only acknowledged that there are issues affecting the performance of the PS4 version of AEW Fight Forever, but they're actively working on finding a solution to these problems.

The tweet reads:

We are aware of game crashes with #AEWFightForever on PlayStation 4 and are looking into it. Sorry for the inconvenience!

According to many users on social media, the one constant error code that keeps popping up for them is CE-34878-0.

What is error code CE-34878-0

The PlayStation support website describes this error code as follows:

An error has occurred with the application.

As you can see, it seems to be a general error unrelated to any specific issues with your console.

How to fix error code CE-34878-0

The same PlayStation support website recommends you do the following and see if that fixes the issue:

Close the application, install the latest System Software and game updates and restart the system. If you have upgraded your system's hard drive disk ("HDD"), please re-install the original HDD. If the error occurs again, back up your saved data, and then go to Settings > Initialisation and choose Initialise PS4.

To reiterate, this issue is exclusive to PS4 users only, with no errors reported by PlayStation 5 users.

Rest assured; we will update you as soon as the developers at THQ Nordic provide PS4 players with any solutions or, more directly, an announcement regarding the status of AEW Fight Forever on the platform.

