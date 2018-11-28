NBA Live 19: New Orleans Pelicans Player Ratings and Roster

With such a fun offensive lineup, gamers will be queuing up to play with the Pelicans on NBA Live 19. Check out their full roster and list of offensive plays below to give yourself a leg up on the competition.

Elfrid Payton, PG, 78

Age: 24

Position: PG

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 88 Driving Layup, 88 Stamina, 86 Speed

Payton will fill the void left by Rajon Rondo for the Pelicans in 2018/19, after moving over from the Orlando Magic in the offseason. Since entering the league in 2014, he hasn't progressed significantly as a player, and his averages last season of 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals closely mirror his number from years gone by. Though he is a reasonable distributor, Payton's inability to shoot will continue to limit his production unless something drastically changes.

Jrue Holiday, SG, 86

Age: 28

Position: SG

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 93 On Ball Defense, 90 Stamina, 88 Driving Layup

Jrue Holiday’s 2017/18 season was the best of his career, and he was a huge reason behind the dominant late season form of the Pelicans. Long known for his elite defensive abilities, he reminded everyone that he has plenty of talent at the other end of the floor with a career-high 19.0 points per game on a career-high 49.4% shooting.

E’Twaun Moore, SF, 77

Age: 29

Position: SF

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 84 3-point Shot, 83 Stamina, 81 Mid-Range Shot

Moore was the least memorable of the Pelicans’ impressive starting five in the latter stages of last year, but he is an important floor-stretcher and can put in big offensive games. His 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game last season weren't huge numbers, but his ability to knock down the long ball was evident in his 42.5% conversion rate from long range.

Julius Randle, PF, 83

Age: 23

Position: PF

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 93 Stamina, 88 Inside Shot, 88 Post Moves

The enigmatic Randle moved to the Pelicans from the Lakers in the off-season after averaging 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in his fifth NBA season. A player who divides opinion, Randle is capable of virtually anything - though his shot remains a limitation - at the offensive end and can put up huge numbers in short periods of time. Equally, however, he has a tendency to put in error-riddled games, so it will be interesting to see how he develops in New Orleans.

Anthony Davis, C, 94

Age: 25

Position: C

Height: 6’10’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 99 Defensive Awareness, 97 Inside Shot, 97 Shot Block

Davis’ form in the early parts of the 2017/18 season propelled him into MVP considerations, where he will be expecting to find himself once again this year. He is arguably the best two-way player in the league, capable of dominating at both ends of the floor on any given night - something highlighted by his 28.1 points on 53.4% shooting, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per night last season.

NBA Live 19 New Orleans Pelicans Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Anthony Davis 94 C 6'10" Post Anchor 99 Defensive Awareness, 97 Inside Shot Jrue Holiday 86 PG 6'4" Slasher 93 On Ball Defense, 90 Stamina Julius Randle 73 PF 6'9" Post Anchor 93 Stamina, 88 Inside Shot Nikola Mirotic 79 PF 6'10" Stretch Big 82 Shot off Dribble, 81 Rebounding Elfrid Payton 78 PG 6'4" Slasher 88 Driving Layup, 88 Stamina E'Twaun Moore 77 SF 6'4" Wing Shooter 84 3-point Shot, 83 Stamina Wesley Johnson 75 SF 6'7" Wing Scorer 82 Speed, 81 Vertical Jahlil Okafor 75 C 6'11" Post Anchor 85 Strength, 84 Inside Shot Cheick Diallo 75 PF 6'9" Rim Protector 84 Strength, 82 Vertical Ian Clark 73 SG 6'3" Slasher 84 Mid-Range Shot, 82 Speed Trevon Bluiett 73 SG 6'5" Wing Shooter 95 Free Throw, 90 Stamina Tim Frazier 72 PG 6'1" Floor General 80 Speed, 79 Mid-Range Shot Solomon Hill 71 SF 6'7" Wing Scorer 83 Free Throw, 81 Speed Frank Jackson 70 PG 6'3" Slasher 85 Speed, 85 Stamina Darius Miller 69 SF 6'8" Wing Shooter 85 Stamina, 81 Speed

Playbooks

The Pelicans' high-powered offense offers up plenty of pre-determined plays which you can utilize on NBA Live 19 - have a look at every single one of them below.