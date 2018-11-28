NBA Live 19: New Orleans Pelicans Player Ratings and Roster

With such a fun offensive lineup, gamers will be queuing up to play with the Pelicans on NBA Live 19. Check out their full roster and list of offensive plays below to give yourself a leg up on the competition.
Elfrid Payton, PG, 78
Age: 24
Position: PG
Height: 6’4’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 88 Driving Layup, 88 Stamina, 86 Speed
Payton will fill the void left by Rajon Rondo for the Pelicans in 2018/19, after moving over from the Orlando Magic in the offseason. Since entering the league in 2014, he hasn't progressed significantly as a player, and his averages last season of 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals closely mirror his number from years gone by. Though he is a reasonable distributor, Payton's inability to shoot will continue to limit his production unless something drastically changes.
Jrue Holiday, SG, 86
Age: 28
Position: SG
Height: 6’4’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 93 On Ball Defense, 90 Stamina, 88 Driving Layup
Jrue Holiday’s 2017/18 season was the best of his career, and he was a huge reason behind the dominant late season form of the Pelicans. Long known for his elite defensive abilities, he reminded everyone that he has plenty of talent at the other end of the floor with a career-high 19.0 points per game on a career-high 49.4% shooting.
E’Twaun Moore, SF, 77
Age: 29
Position: SF
Height: 6’4’’
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 84 3-point Shot, 83 Stamina, 81 Mid-Range Shot
Moore was the least memorable of the Pelicans’ impressive starting five in the latter stages of last year, but he is an important floor-stretcher and can put in big offensive games. His 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game last season weren't huge numbers, but his ability to knock down the long ball was evident in his 42.5% conversion rate from long range.
Julius Randle, PF, 83
Age: 23
Position: PF
Height: 6’9’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 93 Stamina, 88 Inside Shot, 88 Post Moves
The enigmatic Randle moved to the Pelicans from the Lakers in the off-season after averaging 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in his fifth NBA season. A player who divides opinion, Randle is capable of virtually anything - though his shot remains a limitation - at the offensive end and can put up huge numbers in short periods of time. Equally, however, he has a tendency to put in error-riddled games, so it will be interesting to see how he develops in New Orleans.
Anthony Davis, C, 94
Age: 25
Position: C
Height: 6’10’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 99 Defensive Awareness, 97 Inside Shot, 97 Shot Block
Davis’ form in the early parts of the 2017/18 season propelled him into MVP considerations, where he will be expecting to find himself once again this year. He is arguably the best two-way player in the league, capable of dominating at both ends of the floor on any given night - something highlighted by his 28.1 points on 53.4% shooting, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per night last season.
NBA Live 19 New Orleans Pelicans Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Anthony Davis
|94
|C
|6'10"
|Post Anchor
|99 Defensive Awareness, 97 Inside Shot
|Jrue Holiday
|86
|PG
|6'4"
|Slasher
|93 On Ball Defense, 90 Stamina
|Julius Randle
|73
|PF
|6'9"
|Post Anchor
|93 Stamina, 88 Inside Shot
|Nikola Mirotic
|79
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|82 Shot off Dribble, 81 Rebounding
|Elfrid Payton
|78
|PG
|6'4"
|Slasher
|88 Driving Layup, 88 Stamina
|E'Twaun Moore
|77
|SF
|6'4"
|Wing Shooter
|84 3-point Shot, 83 Stamina
|Wesley Johnson
|75
|SF
|6'7"
|Wing Scorer
|82 Speed, 81 Vertical
|Jahlil Okafor
|75
|C
|6'11"
|Post Anchor
|85 Strength, 84 Inside Shot
|Cheick Diallo
|75
|PF
|6'9"
|Rim Protector
|84 Strength, 82 Vertical
|Ian Clark
|73
|SG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|84 Mid-Range Shot, 82 Speed
|Trevon Bluiett
|73
|SG
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|95 Free Throw, 90 Stamina
|Tim Frazier
|72
|PG
|6'1"
|Floor General
|80 Speed, 79 Mid-Range Shot
|Solomon Hill
|71
|SF
|6'7"
|Wing Scorer
|83 Free Throw, 81 Speed
|Frank Jackson
|70
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|85 Speed, 85 Stamina
|Darius Miller
|69
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Shooter
|85 Stamina, 81 Speed
Playbooks
The Pelicans' high-powered offense offers up plenty of pre-determined plays which you can utilize on NBA Live 19 - have a look at every single one of them below.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|PG Fist Up Short
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Al High
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Mix Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Flex Mix
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pistol Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG Thru Mix
|Pick and Roll
|PG Thru Reverse Ram
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak UP
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG Zip Fist
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 3 Down Snug
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Cross Down
|Screen
|PG Horns Flare
|Screen
|PG Thru Reverse
|Screen
|PG Zip Trip
|Screen
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Horns Elbow Stagger
|Screen
|SG Horns Elbow Away
|Screen
|SG Horns Stagger Away
|Screen
|SG Horns Al
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF Elbow Split Down
|Screen
|SF Double Pin
|Screen
|SF Box Zip Al Elevator
|Screen
|SF Elbow Stagger
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF Spin Rev Double
|Screen
|PF Horns Al Flare
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF Hook Double Rip
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C Elbow Split
|Postup
|C Thru Reverse Cross
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup