NBA 2K23 Season 8 is just around the corner, and players are very excited about it!

New NBA 2K23 Seasons always bring a lot of new content to the title. This helps the game stay fresh, by giving players new rewards to grind for, or new events they can experience.

The MyTEAM game mode is always the one that receives more new content. However, other game modes such as MyCAREER are also graced with some awesome rewards and community events.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about NBA 2K23 Season 8.

Release date

NBA 2K23 Season 8 goes live on June 30, around 8AM PST/4PM GMT. All the new content will hit the game after that time. Players just need to do a small update to get access to it.

Season 8 will try to revitalize NBA 2K23 as a whole. With the NBA 2023 season being over, and the offseason being in full force, most players are already looking to NBA 2K24.

So, this wave of new content is very important to try and keep the game alive for a little bit longer. Adding new challenges and missions is a good way to do that. It makes NBA 2K23 more interesting and provides players with new things to do.

The new rewards that arrive at MyTEAM also give competitive players something to grind for. It allows them to earn plenty of great cards, packs, and items.

So, let's check out those rewards below.

NBA 2K23 Season 8 Rewards

As mentioned above, Season 8 brings rewards to almost all the game modes. So far, we still don't know exactly what rewards Season 8 will bring.

click to enlarge Dark Matter Invincible Zion Williamson was the LVL 40 reward in Season 7.

However, we know that an incredible new Dark Matter card will be the reward for reaching level 40 in MyTEAM. Furthermore, players will also earn other good cards as they progress through the reward ladder.

When it comes to MyCAREER, players should expect exciting new events to hit The City. Some new cosmetics will also probably be added to the game mode, providing users with more customization.

Make sure to check the article regularly, as we will update it with the rewards as soon as these are known.