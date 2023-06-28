NBA 2K23 has introduced three new amazing End Game cards!

These cards have some amazing stats, making every player want to get their hands on them. All of them have a 99 OVR and are capable of impacting both sides of the floor.

With these cards, players will have an easier time completing the NBA 2K23 Season 8 challenges. They will also allow users to massively upgrade their squad. That's because they will be adding one of the best cards in the game to their lineup.

So, let's check out the three new End Game cards.

End Game Bill Russell is here!

Among the three new End Game cards, there is one that stands out.

We're talking about the 99 OVR Bill Russell card, which is one of the best cards in the game. It has some extraordinary stats and a plethora of Hall-of-Fame badges.

This card is incredible in the post, being able to easily back down opponents, and get easy points. He also has a great mid-range and decent three-point shot. This makes him an all-around threat, that opponents will struggle to guard.

When it comes to defense, Russell will dominate players in the post. Scoring over him is not an easy task, especially due to his height and defensive badges. Russell is also a decent perimeter defender.

As mentioned above, there are two other new End Game cards which will arrive at MyTEAM. They are 99 OVR Keving Durant and Paolo Banchero.

Both of these cards possess great attributes and badges. Similar to Russell, they can have an impact on both sides of the floor.

However, Durant and Banchero truly shine on offense. It's very hard to guard them, and they are a nightmare for any defender.

To get one of these cards, players will need to complete the All-Time Spotlights collection.

Once they do that, they will earn one End Game option pack, which contains all three players.

Players can then choose one of the three cards, and add it to their lineup.

Season 8

NBA 2K23 Season 8 is just around the corner, and fans can't wait for it!

The new season will bring a plethora of content, which aims to revitalise the game. It will give players new rewards to grind for, and new events they can experience.

So, if you want to know everything about the upcoming NBA 2K23 season, check out our Season 8 guide.