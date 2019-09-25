NBA 2K20 MyLeague: Worst Teams to Start With

NBA 2K20 is finally here, players are slowly but surely grinding their My Player overall to 99 throughout each day and night.

NBA 2K20 is one of if not the biggest sports games in the entire world, 2K Games has always done an amazing job at recreating the fastest growing sport each year. They are tasked with the challenging mission of inventing a whole new game before the next NBA season begins each year. This year's iteration is rather shaky so far, form some certain mechanics that players have been very vocal about to the usual micro-transactions everywhere.

Nevertheless, 2K20 is being played all across the world and although MyPlayer typically gets most of the playtime there is the franchise-building mode; My League. Everyone wants to build a title contender, but some teams are just set up so poorly in the NBA it seems impossible right now. So who are the worst teams to start within NBA 2K20?

Read More: NBA 2K20 Review

New York Knicks

Cap Space: $-3,458,829

Notable Players: Julius Randle (83 OVR), R.J. Barrett (78 OVR) and, Dennis Smith Jr. (77 OVR)

Expiring Contracts: Marcus Morris, Allonzo Trier, Damyean Dotson

The most valuable team in the NBA for the last few years has become the laughing stock of the NBA, well technically they have been on this track for over 20 years now. From a terrible owner to a former player being banned from the stadium, nothing can seemingly go right for the Knicks.

After missing out on every household name free agent this summer, the Knicks offloaded almost $100 million into average power forwards/centers for the upcoming season. A very questionable move at the time as with the majority of them being signed to two-year contracts, it seems they are once again preparing for the next crop of All-Star free agents in 2021. Not all is bad for the Knicks however, they bolster some talent players heading into this season and some who have a high ceiling in NBA 2K20.

Third overall pick R.J. Barrett (78 OVR) is the most notable player on this roster, the former Duke point guard has natural leadership ability and is seen as the future face of the franchise right now. Other notable players include former Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr (77 OVR) and Julius Randle (83 OVR).

However, it does not get much better after that, a roster that does not have a true identity with a mixed bag of veterans and young players accompanied with an unstable salary cap adds up to another rocky season in store for the Knicks.

Read More: NBA 2K20: Best young small forwards

Charlotte Hornets

Cap Space: $-31,130,372

Notable Players: Terry Rozier (78 OVR), Miles Bridges (76 OVR) and, Malik Monk (75 OVR)

Expiring Contracts: Bismack Biyombo, Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Willy Hernangomez, Dwayne Bacon

The once playoff contenders coming out of the Eastern Conference are now entering what seems the beginning of a massive rebuild for this organization. The Hornets have also experienced multiple coaching changes over the last number of years which has not helped with team chemistry.

Perhaps the most deciding factor in the Hornets future for the next couple of seasons was the decision to not resign their franchise point guard Kemba Walker, in favor of paying former Boston Celtics back up; Terry Rozier over $55 million. The executive choice made this past free agency shocked many NBA fans, as it seemed like a no brainer to bring back the player who was always loyal to your franchise, but things seem to be different in Charlotte.

Not all is lost for the Hornets upon second glance, they have two notable young players who are viewed as the most promising players on this roster. Both Miles Bridges and Malik Monk have not had the NBA starts they would have imagined, but they have shown signs of life that the Hornets will desperately need.

Read More: NBA 2K20: Achievements & trophy guide

Washington Wizards

Cap Space: $-41,524,554

Notable Players: Bradley Beal (87 OVR), John Wall (86 OVR) *Injured for the entire season* and, Thomas Bryant (78 OVR)﻿

Expiring Contracts: Ian Mahinmi, C.J. Miles, Isaiah Thomas, Jordan McRae and, Jemerrio Jones

The Wizards are perhaps the most curious case of any of the teams on this list. Not too long ago we saw the Wizards fight against the Raptors to make the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017, but now the franchise has taken a turn for the worse with some things completely out of their control.

With star point guard John Wall going down with a terrible injury right after he inked a Supermax contract which has him making over $50 million a season soon, things started to spiral out of control very fast. With no notable young players on the roster as of now, it seems Bradley Beal will have a lot to handle this upcoming season as he is also set to get a Supermax or a max contract.

Read More: NBA 2K20: The most OP badges for your MyPlayer﻿