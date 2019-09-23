NBA 2K20: Achievements & trophy guide

|
Achievement
|
Requirement
|
Achievement
|
Trophy
|Dirty Work
|Get more rebounds, blocks and assists than your opponent
|15
|Bronze
|Net Gain
|Turn the ball over 10 times fewer than your opponent
|15
|Bronze
|Keep Your Distance
|Make 10 three-point shots in any one game
|15
|Bronze
|The Rest Is Just Academic
|Take a 10 point lead into halftime
|15
|Bronze
|Turning Point
|Outscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter
|15
|Bronze
|Make A Statement
|Win a game by more than 20 points
|15
|Bronze
|Make A Point
|Win a game by more than 10 points
|15
|Bronze
|Winning
|Win a game
|15
|Bronze
|It's Easy Being Green
|Make 10 Green Release shots in a single game
|15
|Bronze
|Green Zone
|Make 5 Green Release shots in a single game
|15
|Bronze
|Green Light
|Make 1 Green Release shot in a game
|15
|Bronze
|Makin' Adjustments
|Make an on-the fly defensive coaching adjustment during a game
|15
|Bronze
|The More The Merrier
|Acquire a player wiith Tokens in myTEAM
|15
|Bronze
|Dynamic
|Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM
|15
|Bronze
|MySOUTHWEST MyTEAM
|Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Southwest Division players
|15
|Bronze
|MyPACIFIC MyTEAM
|Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Pacific Division players
|15
|Bronze
|MyNORTHWEST MyTEAM
|Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Northwest Division players
|15
|Bronze
|MySOUTHEAST MyTEAM
|Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of SoutheastDivision players
|15
|Bronze
|MyCENTRAL MyTEAM
|Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Central Division players
|15
|Bronze
|MyATLANTIC MyTEAM
|Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Atlantic Division players
|15
|Bronze
|Take Over
|Activate your MyPLAYER's Takeover meter in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|For The Show
|Record a double-double in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|One-Man Show
|Score or assist on half your team's points in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|'Da Real MVP
|Be named Player of the Game in MyCAREER
|15
|Bronze
|It's Pouring
|Make 10 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|It's Raining
|Make 5 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Freeloader
|Make 5 free throws in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Keepers
|Get 5 steals in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Finders
|Get 3 steals in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Fly Swatter
|Get 5 blocks in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Dead End
|Get 3 blocks in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Play it again, Fam
|Get 5 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Second Chances
|Get 3 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Collector
|Get 10 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Doing The Dishes
|Get 10 assists in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Dirty Dishes
|Get 5 assists in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|The Baker
|Score 20 points in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|The Butcher
|Score 10 points in a MyCAREER game
|15
|Bronze
|Spreading The Love
|Finish a game in which all 5 starters score double-digit points
|30
|Silver
|Am I A Joke To You?
|Go on a 20-0 scoirng run in a single game
|30
|Silver
|Off To The Races
|Score the first 10 points of the game
|30
|Silver
|Geologist
|Collect a player card of every gem colour in MyTEAM
|30
|Silver
|To Get Ready
|Record a triple-double in a MyCAREER game
|30
|Silver
|I Just Can't Stop Scoring
|Make 15 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game
|30
|Silver
|It's Free Real Estate
|Make 10 free throws in a MyCAREER game
|30
|Silver
|Hoarder
|Get 20 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game
|30
|Silver
|Dishwasher
|Get 15 assists in a MyCAREER game
|30
|Silver
|The Candlestick Maker
|Score 50 points in a MyCAREER game
|30
|Silver
|Ultimate Collector
|Reach the G.O.A.T. Collector Level in MyTEAM
|90
|Gold
|To Go
|Record a quadruple-double in a MyCAREER game
|40
|Gold
|Kit and Kaboodle
|Earn every trophy in NBA 2K20
|--
|Platinum