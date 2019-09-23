NBA 2K20: Achievements & trophy guide

Achievement Requirement Achievement Trophy

Dirty Work Get more rebounds, blocks and assists than your opponent 15 Bronze

Net Gain Turn the ball over 10 times fewer than your opponent 15 Bronze

Keep Your Distance Make 10 three-point shots in any one game 15 Bronze

The Rest Is Just Academic Take a 10 point lead into halftime 15 Bronze

Turning Point Outscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter 15 Bronze

Make A Statement Win a game by more than 20 points 15 Bronze

Make A Point Win a game by more than 10 points 15 Bronze

Winning Win a game 15 Bronze

It's Easy Being Green Make 10 Green Release shots in a single game 15 Bronze

Green Zone Make 5 Green Release shots in a single game 15 Bronze

Green Light Make 1 Green Release shot in a game 15 Bronze

Makin' Adjustments Make an on-the fly defensive coaching adjustment during a game 15 Bronze

The More The Merrier Acquire a player wiith Tokens in myTEAM 15 Bronze

Dynamic Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM 15 Bronze

MySOUTHWEST MyTEAM Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Southwest Division players 15 Bronze

MyPACIFIC MyTEAM Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Pacific Division players 15 Bronze

MyNORTHWEST MyTEAM Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Northwest Division players 15 Bronze

MySOUTHEAST MyTEAM Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of SoutheastDivision players 15 Bronze

MyCENTRAL MyTEAM Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Central Division players 15 Bronze

MyATLANTIC MyTEAM Win a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Atlantic Division players 15 Bronze

Take Over Activate your MyPLAYER's Takeover meter in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

For The Show Record a double-double in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

One-Man Show Score or assist on half your team's points in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

'Da Real MVP Be named Player of the Game in MyCAREER 15 Bronze

It's Pouring Make 10 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

It's Raining Make 5 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Freeloader Make 5 free throws in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Keepers Get 5 steals in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Finders Get 3 steals in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Fly Swatter Get 5 blocks in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Dead End Get 3 blocks in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Play it again, Fam Get 5 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Second Chances Get 3 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Collector Get 10 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Doing The Dishes Get 10 assists in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Dirty Dishes Get 5 assists in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

The Baker Score 20 points in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

The Butcher Score 10 points in a MyCAREER game 15 Bronze

Spreading The Love Finish a game in which all 5 starters score double-digit points 30 Silver

Am I A Joke To You? Go on a 20-0 scoirng run in a single game 30 Silver

Off To The Races Score the first 10 points of the game 30 Silver

Geologist Collect a player card of every gem colour in MyTEAM 30 Silver

To Get Ready Record a triple-double in a MyCAREER game 30 Silver

I Just Can't Stop Scoring Make 15 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game 30 Silver

It's Free Real Estate Make 10 free throws in a MyCAREER game 30 Silver

Hoarder Get 20 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game 30 Silver

Dishwasher Get 15 assists in a MyCAREER game 30 Silver

The Candlestick Maker Score 50 points in a MyCAREER game 30 Silver

Ultimate Collector Reach the G.O.A.T. Collector Level in MyTEAM 90 Gold

To Go Record a quadruple-double in a MyCAREER game 40 Gold