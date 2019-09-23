header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

23 Sep 2019

NBA 2K20: Achievements & trophy guide

NBA 2K20: Achievements & trophy guide

Want to get that platinum and 100% the game? This is what you need to do.

Jump To
link decal

NBA 2K20 ﻿ achievements & trophies guide

NBA 2K20 ﻿achievements & trophies guide

Achievement Requirement Achievement Trophy
Dirty WorkGet more rebounds, blocks and assists than your opponent15Bronze
Net GainTurn the ball over 10 times fewer than your opponent15Bronze
Keep Your DistanceMake 10 three-point shots in any one game15Bronze
The Rest Is Just AcademicTake a 10 point lead into halftime15Bronze
Turning PointOutscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter15Bronze
Make A StatementWin a game by more than 20 points15Bronze
Make A PointWin a game by more than 10 points15Bronze
WinningWin a game15Bronze
It's Easy Being GreenMake 10 Green Release shots in a single game15Bronze
Green ZoneMake 5 Green Release shots in a single game15Bronze
Green LightMake 1 Green Release shot in a game15Bronze
Makin' AdjustmentsMake an on-the fly defensive coaching adjustment during a game15Bronze
The More The MerrierAcquire a player wiith Tokens in myTEAM15Bronze
DynamicPlay a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM15Bronze
MySOUTHWEST MyTEAMWin a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Southwest Division players15Bronze
MyPACIFIC MyTEAMWin a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Pacific Division players15Bronze
MyNORTHWEST MyTEAMWin a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Northwest Division players15Bronze
MySOUTHEAST MyTEAMWin a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of SoutheastDivision players15Bronze
MyCENTRAL MyTEAMWin a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Central Division players15Bronze
MyATLANTIC MyTEAMWin a MyTEAM game with a starting lineup of Atlantic Division players15Bronze
Take OverActivate your MyPLAYER's Takeover meter in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
For The ShowRecord a double-double in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
One-Man ShowScore or assist on half your team's points in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
'Da Real MVPBe named Player of the Game in MyCAREER15Bronze
It's PouringMake 10 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
It's RainingMake 5 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
FreeloaderMake 5 free throws in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
KeepersGet 5 steals in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
FindersGet 3 steals in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
Fly SwatterGet 5 blocks in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
Dead EndGet 3 blocks in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
Play it again, FamGet 5 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
Second ChancesGet 3 offensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
CollectorGet 10 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
Doing The DishesGet 10 assists in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
Dirty DishesGet 5 assists in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
The BakerScore 20 points in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
The ButcherScore 10 points in a MyCAREER game15Bronze
Spreading The LoveFinish a game in which all 5 starters score double-digit points30Silver
Am I A Joke To You?Go on a 20-0 scoirng run in a single game30Silver
Off To The RacesScore the first 10 points of the game30Silver
GeologistCollect a player card of every gem colour in MyTEAM30Silver
To Get ReadyRecord a triple-double in a MyCAREER game30Silver
I Just Can't Stop ScoringMake 15 three-pointers in a MyCAREER game30Silver
It's Free Real EstateMake 10 free throws in a MyCAREER game30Silver
HoarderGet 20 defensive rebounds in a MyCAREER game30Silver
DishwasherGet 15 assists in a MyCAREER game30Silver
The Candlestick MakerScore 50 points in a MyCAREER game30Silver
Ultimate CollectorReach the G.O.A.T. Collector Level in MyTEAM90Gold
To GoRecord a quadruple-double in a MyCAREER game40Gold
Kit and KaboodleEarn every trophy in NBA 2K20--Platinum
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy