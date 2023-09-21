Mortal Kombat 1 Currencies Explained

Mortal Kombat 1 launched globally on 19 September 2023. Fans finally have an opportunity to take their favourite characters and enjoy multiple game modes. If you haven’t purchased the game yet and want to know the Mortal Kombat 1 story and what has changed from Mortal Kombat 11, you can check out our guide. Here, we explain how Mortal Kombat 1 currencies work.

In case you played this fighting franchise before, you probably know that Mortal Kombat uses more than one currency. We will talk about which ones you earn by winning matches. Also, there are the ones you can’t get by winning matches.

Mortal Kombat 1 currencies are rather confusing, so let’s tackle this topic now.

How Many Mortal Kombat 1 currencies are there?

There are four different Mortal Kombat 1 currencies: Koins, Seasonal Kredits, Dragon Krystals, and Krowns. Some of them you can get by playing, winning, and even losing matches. One is exclusive to a certain game mode, while one can be purchased for real money only!

Koins

As many of you already know, Koins are your basic income in Mortal Kombat 1. You can get them by fighting in the Ladder, completing daily challenges and tutorials, finding chests and battling in Invasion mode, and playing against opponents online.

You can use Koins in the Shrine. For each 1,000 Koins you donate, you get a random collectable in return. Note that alongside skins and gear, there is a big possibility you’ll get many pieces of concept art in a row. It's because there are a bunch of them to unlock.

Seasonal Kredits

One of the Mortal Kombat 1 currencies is Seasonal Kredits. You will earn them by playing the multiplayer, Ladder, or Invasion mode. Another way to earn Seasonal Kredits is by completing daily and weekly quests.

click to enlarge There are four currencies in Mortal Kombat 1

It doesn’t matter whether you win or lose, you’ll still get this currency. However, the amount will depend on various battle conditions and whether you used a Fatal Blow or a Finisher.

Seasonal Kredits can be used in the market that has multiple gear and skins for all the characters – the Seasonal Store. The Season of Spectre, the first season, will last until 1 November 2023.

Krowns

Krowns are exclusive to Invasion mode. Get 50 Krowns for each win, but this Mortal Kombat 1 currency can only be used in Invasion’s Shop and Forge. In Shop, you can purchase Konsumables, while in Forge, you can upgrade your Talismans with the Komponents you possess.

Dragon Krystals

Dragon Krystals cost real money and are used for microtransactions. You can buy unique skins and gear that cannot be purchased with in-game Mortal Kombat 1 currencies. For reference, 500 Dragon Krystals will cost £3.99/$4.99.