MLB The Show 26 has officially arrived!

That means it’s no longer just sitting in the pre-order phase — it’s fully available to buy, so any baseball fan can jump in and live out their biggest dreams on the virtual diamond right now.

Of course, big sports releases usually come with a pretty hefty price tag. And let’s be honest, that stings a little when these games roll around every single year. Whether you’re into soccer, basketball, or, in this case, baseball, we’re all dealing with the same reality.

The good news? You don’t have to pay more than you need to. This guide breaks down exactly where to buy MLB The Show 26 at the cheapest price across PS5, Xbox, and Switch. True “deals” might be hard to find this early on, but if you know where to look (and this guide can help), you can still keep a little extra cash in your pocket.

Cheapest Place to Buy MLB The Show 26 on PS5

Credit: San Diego Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment | MLB Advanced Media

Continuing with recent tradition, MLB The Show 26 is a console-exclusive, and so the PS5 will no doubt be one of the most popular platforms its played on.

If you're a PS5 player yourself, then you're in the most luck — there is one deal you can capatilize on if you're quick and act fast before it's gone. That deal is as follows:

The caveat to this deal is that this is not a product key. Instead, a new account will be created for you, and the purchased content will be available there once you log in. If this isn't something that interests you, you can also buy MLB The Show 26 on PS5 from the following retailers:

Walmart — $69.00 ($0.99 below full RRP)

— $69.00 Amazon — $69.99

Still, the cheapest place to buy MLB The Show 26 on PS5 is from Kinguin. Check the deal out for yourself using the button below.

Cheapest Place to Buy MLB The Show 26 on Xbox

Usually, you can find more deals for games on Xbox than you can on PS5. Unfortunately, that is not the case for this game.

Prices are, as far as we can tell, pretty consistent everywhere you look, with the following top retailers all selling the game at the same price:

Which retailer you shop from is entirely up to you here, though we have linked to the Amazon listing below if you would like to check it out in more detail.

Cheapest Place to Buy MLB The Show 26 on Switch

Credit: San Diego Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment | MLB Advanced Media

Now, if your gaming platform of choice is a Switch, then you're in a slightly better position. The game is around $10 cheaper at full RRP compared to Xbox and PS5, which means you're saving cash right away.

Unfortunately, though, we haven't spotted any discounts beyond this saving yet. However, the game is available to buy from the following top retailers:

Again, we've linked to the Amazon listing below for you to find out more.

an

Final Thoughts

No matter which platform you play on, a little price checking goes a long way.

Deals may be limited at launch, but staying informed can still save you money. So, our advice? Keep an eye out for future discounts as prices are likely to drop in the weeks ahead.