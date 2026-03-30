Mastering the controls is key to finding success in MLB The Show 26, be it in the single or multiplayer diamond. Doing so will give you an advantage over plenty of players and get you closer to the level you want to achieve.

In this guide, we will go over everything about the MLB The Show 26 controls and help you master them.

MLB The Show 26 Controls

Credit: Sony

Similar to previous years, the MLB The Show 26 controls have four bases: hitting, baserunning, pitching, and fielding.

All of them are important, with some having easier mechanics to master than others, but to become a great MLB The Show player, you will need to learn them all.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the MLB The Show 26 controls, starting with hitting.

Hitting Controls

Hitting is arguably the best part of MLB The Show 26, as the feeling of connecting with the ball and sending it flying out of the ballpark is second to none.

However, while scoring home runs is the best part of the game, it's also important to learn how to score singles, bunt the ball, and hit it just right for it to be placed between the outfielders, giving your runner an easy way to get to home.

Credit: Sony

It's important to know that there are three types of hitting controls in MLB The Show 26: Buttons Swing Input, Analog Swing Input, and Analog Stride Swing Input.

Timing Swing Input is the easiest one to master and is recommended for new players. In this input, you only need to choose the type of swing you want to do by pressing the button assigned to hit, and doing it again once the ball is in hitting distance.

Command PlayStation Xbox Normal Swing X A Contact Swing O B Power Swing Square X Bunt Triangle Y Pitch History R2 RT View Defensive Positioning R2 + Press RS RT + Press RS Quick Menu Wheel D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Call Time D-Pad Down D-Pad Down

The Analog Swing Input controls are harder to master, but they also give you much more control over your swings, especially the ball trajectory.

It's the best type of input for veteran MLB The Show players, or for those who want to have as much control over their swings as possible.

Command PlayStation Xbox Normal Swing Right Stick Up Right Stick Up Contact Swing Right Stick Left or Right Right Stick Left or Right Power Swing Right Stick Down, then flick Up Right Stick Down, then flick Up Bunt Triangle Y Pitch History R2 RT View Defensive Positioning R2 + Press RS RT + Press RS Quick Menu Wheel D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Call Time D-Pad Down D-Pad Down

The Directional Swing Input is a mixture of the Timing and Zone inputs, as you can select the swing you want before the pitch, and then use the left stick to swing at the ball, choosing the direction of where to hit it.

Command PlayStation Xbox Set Normal Swing X (Before pitch delivery) A (Before pitch delivery) Set Contact Swing O (Before pitch delivery) B (Before pitch delivery) Set Power Swing Square (Before pitch delivery) X (Before pitch delivery) Bunt Triangle Y Swing (After Pitch Release) RS Down to start batter stride RS Up to initiate swing RS Down to start batter stride RS Up to initiate swing Quick Menu Wheel D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Call Time D-Pad Down D-Pad Down

A big part of the hitting controls is the hitting interface. There are five hitting interface options: Timing, Zone, Fixed Zone, Big Zone, and Directional.

In the timing interface, you will rely solely on swing timing to perform a swing.

Zone allows you more control over where you hit the ball, as you can move the PCI indicator where you want and then perform the swing once the ball is in hitting range.

Fixed zone is a new addition to the MLB The Show franchise, and is similar to Zone, with the only difference being the PCI indicator not returning to the center of the zone once you release the left stick.

Big Zone is yet another new feature, and this one lets you select one of nine sections of the hitting zone to cover. Last but not least, we have Directional, which allows you to select the direction in which you want the ball to go as you are performing the swing move.

Pitching Controls

Pitching is tied with hitting as the most important mechanics in the game. If you master the pitching controls, opponents will have a much harder time scoring on you, which normally translates into plenty of wins, and easy ones at that.

Just like last year, there are five pitching interfaces in MLB The Show 26: Classic, Meter, Pinpoint, Pulse, and Pure Analog.

Credit: Sony

Classic is the easiest one, as you only need to select the pitch type, where in the strike zone you want to throw it, and click either A or X to perform the throw.

In Meter, you choose the pitch you want to do, choose the location of it with the left stick, and set the power and accuracy of said pitch by pressing A or X as the meter fills.

Pinpoint is the hardest method of pitching in the game, as you need to aim with the left stick and use the right stick to trace a pattern, which changes depending on the pitch you have selected to perform it.

Command PlayStation Xbox Selecting Pitch Type X, O, Square, Triangle, or R1 A, B, X, Y, or RB Locate Pitch Press Left Stick Press Left Stick Start Pitch X A Pitch Out L1 + X LB + A Intentional Walk L1 + Circle LB + B Pitch Out L1 + X LB + A Step Off L1 LB Pickoff L1 + O + Y + Square + X + R1 L2 + B + Y + X + A + RB Quick Menu Wheel D-Pad Up D-Pad Up View Defensive Positioning R2 + Press RS RT + Press RS Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

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Pulse is a mixture of Pinpoint and Meter. It allows you to select the general location of the pitch by using the left stick, and then use A or X to influence the power and overall delivery of the pitch.

Pure Analog lets you select the pitch, also using the left stick to set the general location of the throw. However, here you will use the right stick to influence the delivery of the pitch and to perform it.

Fielding Controls

Fielding is easier to learn and master than hitting and pitching, but it's equally important, as mastering the fielding controls will save you plenty of points.

While the controls aren't hard to learn, the fielding awareness that will make you a master of the field can only be gained by practising.

There are three throwing interfaces: Button, Button Accuracy, and Analog.

Button is by far the easiest one, as you only need to select the button of the base you want to throw to. The speed and accuracy of the throw depend on your player's attributes.

Command PlayStation Xbox Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Throw to Cutoff / Relay L1 LB Throw to Home X A Throw to 1st Base O B Throw to 2nd Base Triangle Y Throw to 3rd Base Square X Jump ( In Play) Right Stick Up Right Stick Up Dive ( In Play) Right Stick Down Right Stick Down Jump R1 RB Dive R2 RT

Button accuracy is a more intricate version of the Button interface, as you need to hold the button of the base you want to throw to until the meter reaches the green area.

As for Analog, you simply need to move the right stick analog in the direction of the base you want to throw to. It's very intuitive, and a mechanic that you can easily get used to.

Baserunning Controls

Filling bases is the best way to put points on the scoreboard. To do that, you need to master the art of baserunning, as it will make the task of getting or stealing bases much easier.

Credit: Sony

There are two baserunning interfaces: Button Select and Analog Select.

In the Button select, you simply click on the runners button to control them. As for Analog select, you use the left stick to do the same, with this interface offering more control over the player's actions.

Command PlayStation Xbox Select Runner Left Stick toward the base runner Left Stick toward the base runner Lead Off / Advance Individual Left stick toward base runner plus: O for 1st Base, Triangle for 2nd Base, Square for 3rd Base Left stick toward base runner plus: B for 1st Base, Y for 2nd Base, X for 3rd Base Send 1B O B Send 2B Triangle Y Send 3B Square X Send Home X A Head First Slide Right Stick Up Right Stick Up Hook Slide Left Right Stick Left Right Stick Left Hook Slide Right Right Stick Right Right Stick Right Feet First Slide Right Stick Down Right Stick Down Showing 1-10 of 19 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

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This is everything you need to know about the MLB The Show 26 controls. We hope this guide was helpful and wish you the best of luck in the diamond.

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