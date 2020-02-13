Xbox Live Gold: Free Play Days - NBA 2K20, Super Monkey Ball & Sonic Mania

Xbox is back with more great games for you to play this Valentine's weekend with Free Play Days!

NBA 2K20 is offering some exclusive All-Star 2020 content, but if you aren't exactly into your sports games, you'll be able to challenge your reflexes with Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD and Sonic Mania.

Check out all the details below.

The deal lasts from Thursday 13 February at 12:01 a.m. PST until Sunday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

This means that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump in and play these games through the end of the weekend on Xbox One.

The games

NBA 2K20

Play as Team LeBron or Team Giannis, and check out All-Star and premium apparel in the Neighborhood, or collect All-Star themed cards in MyTeam.

The latest addition to the 2K series features gorgeous graphics and gameplay, as well as groundbreaking game modes, and unparalleled customization.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Now remastered in glorious HD, challenge your friends in 10 fan-favorite party games or race through over 100 stages to take back your bananas from the space alien pirate king.

Hold onto your bananas as one of the most beloved titles in the series rolls your way!

Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania features an all-new adventure with your favourite characters, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, relive the Sonic games of the past with exciting new twists.

Unique bosses, rolling 2D environments, and fast-paced gameplay bring retro platforming to the future at a blistering 60fps.

How to find and install the games

Gamers will be able to find and install the games on Xbox.com.

The link above will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install.

After this, simply download to your console by clicking on the 'Gold member area' on the home dashboard on your Xbox.