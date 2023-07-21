Spider-Man 2 PS5 Bundle: Release date, price & everything you need to know

The hype for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is off the charts right now, with a new story trailer revealed for the game.

Not only are people shaking with excitement over their first look at famous foe Venom, players are also buzzing after another special announcement.

Rumoured for some time, we finally have confirmation that a PS5 bundle will be released for Spider-Man 2 featuring a special design and DualSense controller.

Check below for everything you need to know about this bundle.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle

Announced as part of the Hall H reveals at San Diego Comic Com, the Spider-Man and general gaming community was set alight upon the announcement of a brand new PS5 bundle coming for the game.

The bundle will include a limited edition version of the PS5, sporting Spider-Man and symbiotic colours.

As stated on the official PlayStation blog:

We were thrilled to debut these stunning designs to our fans today because of how they capture the look and feel of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The threat of Venom and the symbiote will be one of the most formidable challenges that our two Spider-Men will face in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This is why we wanted to reflect the intensity of the symbiote and its capacity for transformation and power with a takeover design for the PS5 console and DualSense wireless controller.

SLEAK LOOK - A new PS5 bundle is coming for Spider-Man 2

As we've mentioned above, it's not only the console that will be receiving special treatment, with a brand-new DualSense controller also up for grabs.

Once again sporting the contrasting red and black of Spider-Man and Venom, this special controller is no doubt one to add to the collection.

There's even more good news, as both of these items will be available separately to the bundle itself.

SPIDER FINGERS - A brand new DualSense controller has been revealed

This means that anyone can purchase both the side plates and controller without having to buy the game as well, or the bundle as a whole.

Release date & price

There isn't long to wait until pre-orders go live for these exciting new Spider-Man 2-themed items.

Pre-orders for all items will begin on July 28.

Players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal can also get this limited edition design directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com, or at other select retailers.

NEW ADVENTURES - Spider-Man 2 drops on October 20

PlayStation has also confirmed that these products will also be available in many other countries around the world in limited quantities at select retailers.

Right now, there is no mention of price but we would expect the items to retail for the standard price.

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will likely retail for around £500 with the DualSense controller coming in at around £60.

We will update this page as soon as we know more.