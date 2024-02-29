Want to know if you can run South Park: Snow Day?

Curious about the PC specs needed for South Park: Snow Day? Look no further! THQ Nordic has revealed the minimum and recommended requirements for running the game smoothly.

Knowing your system's capabilities is crucial for a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience, especially with new releases. This article dives into the PC specs required to run South Park: Snow Day, where you can team up with three friends or embark on a solo adventure in snow-covered battles with upgradeable weapons and multiplayer mayhem!

South Park: Snow Day system requirements

THQ Nordic assures players that you don't need a top-of-the-line PC to run the game at 1080p resolution with a decent 30 FPS. Please note that these are preliminary requirements and may change before release!

click to enlarge Credit: Question LLC

South Park: Snow Day minimum system requirements

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit Processor : AMD FX-6300 / Intel Core i3-4130

: AMD FX-6300 / Intel Core i3-4130 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space

South Park: Snow Day recommended system requirements

THQ Nordic recommends the following specs for a solid 1080p experience with smooth 60 FPS and improved visuals.

OS : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit Processor : AMD FX-6300 / Intel Core i3-4130

: AMD FX-6300 / Intel Core i3-4130 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space

Can I run South Park: Snow Day?

There are several ways for you to check if you can run South Park: Snow Day on your current setup, with most users using a benchmark tool of some kind.

Our go-to sites are System Requirements Lab and PCGameBenchMark, which can help you check if your PC meets the game's requirements. These tools will not only tell you if you can run the game but also highlight areas where your system might fall short, allowing you to adjust settings accordingly.

Of course, even if these benchmarks say you can't run it, you might still be able to play by lowering the graphical settings.

For more information about South Park: Snow Day, including its release date, platforms, and editions, check out our comprehensive article here!

