South Park: Snow Day - Everything you need to know

28 Feb 2024 8:27 PM +00:00

South Park: Snow Day! is an upcoming action-adventure game based on the popular animated series, developed by Question LLC and published by THQ Nordic.

Join iconic South Park characters including Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, and Kenny McCormick in this all-new 3D co-op adventure! A massive blizzard has blanketed South Park, bringing not just snow-filled fun but also chaos and a threat to the town. Team up with up to three friends or go solo with ally bots to battle your way through the snow-covered streets!

South Park: Snow Day! will be released on 26 March 2024, on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X&S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

South Park: Snow Day gameplay overview

South Park Digital Studios, the creators of South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Fractured But Whole, and Phone Destroyer, present the New Kid's next adventure in South Park: Snow Day!

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny in their first-ever co-op 3D adventure. A monstrous blizzard has plunged South Park into chaos and the town is under threat; it's up to you, the New Kid, to save the day. Battle through snow-covered South Park against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules.

Team up with three friends or AI companions to unleash formidable coordinated attacks on your enemies. Equip unique melee and ranged weapons, unleash special abilities, and customise your New Kid with iconic South Park apparel, from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts.

Expect the hilarious and outrageous humour that's made South Park a pop culture icon for decades. From clever jokes to unexpected gags, South Park: Snow Day is packed with the signature humour that fans love.

South Park: Snow Day price and pre-order details

Gear up for a snow-filled adventure! South Park: Snow Day Standard and Digital Deluxe editions are now available for pre-order on Steam, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, and Xbox stores.

Standard edition: £24.99

Digital Deluxe Edition: £39.99 SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Base Game Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Season Pass

Collectors Edition: £189.99 Available exclusively on the THQ Nordic store STANDARD EDITION + SEASON PASS delivered March 26th – Collectors Edition ships later Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe, 12,5 cm / 5 inch snow globe diameter, 17 cm / 6,8 inch in height. Made from glass and resin Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! - 6 Tarot Cards SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! - Original Soundtrack Game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, PS5 or PC SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Season Pass



That was everything you need to know about South Park: Snow Day!

Grab your controllers, and your buddies, and get ready for an epic snow-filled adventure in South Park: Snow Day! This hilarious 3D co-op adventure promises classic South Park humour, epic battles, and enough outrageousness to keep you entertained for hours.

