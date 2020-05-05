Last of Us 2 Trailer: New trailer announced, plot, gameplay, Joel, Ellie, release date & more

A new trailer is on its way with just over a month to go until the game finally arrives.

No game has had a crazier ride pre-launch than Last of Us 2.

From delays and leaks to a seeming indefinite postponement, to a new release date being announced…. It’s been a truly wild journey for fans.

Now there is another trailer on the way.

Last of Us 2 trailer announcement

A tweet by developers Naughty Dog set the internet buzzing, and it’s easy to see why.

We only get two lines of dialogue in this short teaser video. “I have to finish it” from what is assumed to be Ellie, and then “There’s a cost” from Joel.

Last of Us 2 Trailer

The tweet also let’s us know that the trailer will be dropping on Wednesday 6 May at 7am PT. That is 10am ET and 3pm BST.

Will we get a look at the gameplay, or maybe more plot details? We can only wait.

Last of Us 2 release date

The game will finally be released on 19 June after many delays.

With the game now “going gold” it seems this date is at last set in stone.

