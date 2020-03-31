GTA V: Achievement & trophy guide: Online, story mode, secrets, & more

All in all, GTA V has 78 trophies on Playstation and 77 achievements on Xbox with 34 of the awards being exclusive to GTA Online.
A lot of the best trophies and achievements to unlock were added during the various updates, with the first update being the Heists update, followed by the Freemode Events update and The Doomsday Heist update.
Here is a guide to finding all the achievements and trophies in GTA Online and becoming apart of the 100% elite.
Every trophy and achievement in GTA V
Here is a breakdown of every single trophy and achievement in GTA Online for you to unlock and achieve your destiny to your heart’s content.
Normal Achievements and Trophies
Achievement/Trophy name
Gamerscore
Trophy grade
Requirement
Off the Plane
5G
Bronze
GTA Online: Complete the Introduction.
Three-Bit Gangster
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: Reach Rank 25.
Making Moves
30G
Silver
GTA Online: Reach Rank 50.
Above the Law
80G
Gold
GTA Online: Reach Rank 100.
Numero Uno
20G
Bronze
GTA Online: Obtain first place in all competitive game types.
The Midnight Club
20G
Bronze
GTA Online: Use custom vehicles to win 5 races.
Unnatural Selection
20G
Bronze
GTA Online: Complete all 10 waves of a Survival.
Backseat Driver
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: Direct a driver to 1st place as co-driver in Rally Mode.
Run Like The Wind
20G
Bronze
GTA Online: Survive for a day with a Bounty on your head.
Clean Sweep
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: Finish a Gang Attack without dying and kill at least 10 enemies.
Decorated
50G
Bronze
GTA Online: Earn 30 Platinum Rewards.
Stick Up Kid
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: Hold up all 20 stores.
Enjoy Your Stay
20G
Bronze
GTA Online: Participate in everything Los Santos has to offer.
Crew Cut
5G
Bronze
GTA Online: Complete a job as a member of a Crew.
Full Refund
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: Kill the thief that mugged you.
Dialling Digits
5G
Bronze
GTA Online: Call for gang backup for the first time.
American Dream
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: Own an Apartment, Garage and Insured Vehicle.
Heists Update
Achievement/Trophy name
Gamerscore
Trophy grade
Requirement
Shot Caller
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: Invest your hard earned cash to set up a Heist.
Four Way
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: As Heist Leader set the Finale cut as 25% across all players.
Live a Little
50G
Silver
GTA Online: Spend a total of $8,000,000 purchasing vehicles included as part of The Heists Update.
Can’t Touch This
30G
Bronze
GTA Online: Complete a Heist Finale without taking any damage.
Mastermind
50G
Silver
GTA Online: Earn 25 platinum medals across Heist Setups and Finales.
Freemode Events Update
Achievement/Trophy name
Gamerscore
Trophy grade
Requirement
Vinewood Visionary
10G
Bronze
Create and export a video using the Rockstar Editor.
Majestic
30G
Silver
Create and export 10 videos using the Rockstar Editor.
Humans of Los Santos
30G
Bronze
Unlock all Special Characters and enter Director Mode as an actor from this category.
First Time Director
10G
Bronze
Enter Director Mode for the first time as an unlocked actor.
Animal Lover
10G
Bronze
Enter Director Mode as an unlocked animal actor for the first time.
Ensemble Piece
50G
Silver
Unlock all Story Characters and enter Director Mode as an actor from this category.
Cult Movie
30G
Bronze
Enter Director Mode as Cris Formage.
Location Scout
20G
Bronze
Visit all Locations in Director Mode.
Method Actor
10G
Bronze
Enter Director Mode using any of your own GTA Online characters.
The Doomsday Heist
Achievement/Trophy name
Gamerscore
Trophy grade
Requirement
Getting Started
20G
Bronze
Set up The Doomsday Heist.
Orbital Obliteration
10G
Bronze
Kill another player with the Orbital Cannon.
Elitist
40G
Silver
Complete all 3 Elite Challenges in The Doomsday Heist.
Masterminds
60G
Silver
Complete all 3 Criminal Mastermind challenges in The Doomsday Heist.
Achievement/Trophy name
Gamerscore
Trophy grade
Requirement
Be Prepared
10G
Bronze
GTA Online: Complete a Heist Setup mission.
In the Name of Science
30G
Bronze
GTA Online: Complete The Humane Labs Raid and Series A Funding as Heist Leader or Crew.
Dead Presidents
30G
Bronze
GTA Online: Complete The Fleeca Job and The Pacific Standard Job as Heist Leader or Crew.
Parole Day
30G
Bronze
GTA Online: Complete The Prison Break as Heist Leader or Crew.
Enhanced Edition only
These trophies and achievements are only available in the Enhanced Edition!
Freemode Events Update
Achievement/Trophy name
Gamerscore
Trophy grade
Requirement
Cryptozoologist
50G
Silver
Unlock all the animals.
The Doomsday Heist
Achievement/Trophy name
Gamerscore
Trophy grade
Requirement
The Data Breaches
20G
Bronze
Complete Act I of The Doomsday Heist as Leader or Crew.
The Bogdan Problem
30G
Silver
Complete Act II of The Doomsday Heist as Leader or Crew.
The Doomsday Scenario
30G
Silver
Complete Act III of The Doomsday Heist as Leader or Crew.
