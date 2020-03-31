GTA V: Achievement & trophy guide: Online, story mode, secrets, & more

It’s all here. From online must-dos to the secrets you’ll struggle with. This is every achievement in GTA V.

Arguably one of the most entertaining parts on GTA V both online and offline is trying to get your hands on every achievement and trophy possible.

It offers great re-playability once you’ve done everything you can in the main game, or even trying to gain the achievements and trophies as you go along.

For those who really want to become elite achieving that 100% status is your number one aim to strive for, and it’s not as hard as you think to reach that level if you put the effort in.

All in all, GTA V has 78 trophies on Playstation and 77 achievements on Xbox with 34 of the awards being exclusive to GTA Online.

A lot of the best trophies and achievements to unlock were added during the various updates, with the first update being the Heists update, followed by the Freemode Events update and The Doomsday Heist update.

HEISTS UPDATE: The updates really brought the trophy and achievement gems

Here is a guide to finding all the achievements and trophies in GTA Online and becoming apart of the 100% elite.

Every trophy and achievement in GTA V

Here is a breakdown of every single trophy and achievement in GTA Online for you to unlock and achieve your destiny to your heart’s content.

Normal Achievements and Trophies

Achievement/Trophy name Gamerscore Trophy grade Requirement Off the Plane 5G Bronze GTA Online: Complete the Introduction. Three-Bit Gangster 10G Bronze GTA Online: Reach Rank 25. Making Moves 30G Silver GTA Online: Reach Rank 50. Above the Law 80G Gold GTA Online: Reach Rank 100. Numero Uno 20G Bronze GTA Online: Obtain first place in all competitive game types. The Midnight Club 20G Bronze GTA Online: Use custom vehicles to win 5 races. Unnatural Selection 20G Bronze GTA Online: Complete all 10 waves of a Survival. Backseat Driver 10G Bronze GTA Online: Direct a driver to 1st place as co-driver in Rally Mode. Run Like The Wind 20G Bronze GTA Online: Survive for a day with a Bounty on your head. Clean Sweep 10G Bronze GTA Online: Finish a Gang Attack without dying and kill at least 10 enemies. Decorated 50G Bronze GTA Online: Earn 30 Platinum Rewards. Stick Up Kid 10G Bronze GTA Online: Hold up all 20 stores. Enjoy Your Stay 20G Bronze GTA Online: Participate in everything Los Santos has to offer. Crew Cut 5G Bronze GTA Online: Complete a job as a member of a Crew. Full Refund 10G Bronze GTA Online: Kill the thief that mugged you. Dialling Digits 5G Bronze GTA Online: Call for gang backup for the first time. American Dream 10G Bronze GTA Online: Own an Apartment, Garage and Insured Vehicle.

Achievement/Trophy name Gamerscore Trophy grade Requirement Shot Caller 10G Bronze GTA Online: Invest your hard earned cash to set up a Heist. Four Way 10G Bronze GTA Online: As Heist Leader set the Finale cut as 25% across all players. Live a Little 50G Silver GTA Online: Spend a total of $8,000,000 purchasing vehicles included as part of The Heists Update. Can’t Touch This 30G Bronze GTA Online: Complete a Heist Finale without taking any damage. Mastermind 50G Silver GTA Online: Earn 25 platinum medals across Heist Setups and Finales.

Achievement/Trophy name Gamerscore Trophy grade Requirement Vinewood Visionary 10G Bronze Create and export a video using the Rockstar Editor. Majestic 30G Silver Create and export 10 videos using the Rockstar Editor. Humans of Los Santos 30G Bronze Unlock all Special Characters and enter Director Mode as an actor from this category. First Time Director 10G Bronze Enter Director Mode for the first time as an unlocked actor. Animal Lover 10G Bronze Enter Director Mode as an unlocked animal actor for the first time. Ensemble Piece 50G Silver Unlock all Story Characters and enter Director Mode as an actor from this category. Cult Movie 30G Bronze Enter Director Mode as Cris Formage. Location Scout 20G Bronze Visit all Locations in Director Mode. Method Actor 10G Bronze Enter Director Mode using any of your own GTA Online characters.

The Doomsday Heist

GTA ONLINE: An endless fountain of fun and mayhem

Achievement/Trophy name Gamerscore Trophy grade Requirement Getting Started 20G Bronze Set up The Doomsday Heist. Orbital Obliteration 10G Bronze Kill another player with the Orbital Cannon. Elitist 40G Silver Complete all 3 Elite Challenges in The Doomsday Heist. Masterminds 60G Silver Complete all 3 Criminal Mastermind challenges in The Doomsday Heist.

Achievement/Trophy name Gamerscore Trophy grade Requirement Be Prepared 10G Bronze GTA Online: Complete a Heist Setup mission. In the Name of Science 30G Bronze GTA Online: Complete The Humane Labs Raid and Series A Funding as Heist Leader or Crew. Dead Presidents 30G Bronze GTA Online: Complete The Fleeca Job and The Pacific Standard Job as Heist Leader or Crew. Parole Day 30G Bronze GTA Online: Complete The Prison Break as Heist Leader or Crew.

Enhanced Edition only

These trophies and achievements are only available in the Enhanced Edition!

Achievement/Trophy name Gamerscore Trophy grade Requirement Cryptozoologist 50G Silver Unlock all the animals.

