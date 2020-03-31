[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V: Achievement & trophy guide: Online, story mode, secrets, & more

It’s all here. From online must-dos to the secrets you’ll struggle with. This is every achievement in GTA V.

Alana Robson by Alana Robson Mar 31, 2020
GTA 5 ACHIEVEMENT TROPHY

Arguably one of the most entertaining parts on GTA V both online and offline is trying to get your hands on every achievement and trophy possible.

It offers great re-playability once you’ve done everything you can in the main game, or even trying to gain the achievements and trophies as you go along.

For those who really want to become elite achieving that 100% status is your number one aim to strive for, and it’s not as hard as you think to reach that level if you put the effort in.

All in all, GTA V has 78 trophies on Playstation and 77 achievements on Xbox with 34 of the awards being exclusive to GTA Online.

A lot of the best trophies and achievements to unlock were added during the various updates, with the first update being the Heists update, followed by the Freemode Events update and The Doomsday Heist update.

HEISTS UPDATE: The updates really brought the trophy and achievement gems

Here is a guide to finding all the achievements and trophies in GTA Online and becoming apart of the 100% elite.

Every trophy and achievement in GTA V

Here is a breakdown of every single trophy and achievement in GTA Online for you to unlock and achieve your destiny to your heart’s content.

Normal Achievements and Trophies

Achievement/Trophy nameGamerscoreTrophy gradeRequirement
Off the Plane5GBronzeGTA Online: Complete the Introduction.
Three-Bit Gangster10GBronzeGTA Online: Reach Rank 25.
Making Moves30GSilverGTA Online: Reach Rank 50.
Above the Law80GGoldGTA Online: Reach Rank 100.
Numero Uno20GBronzeGTA Online: Obtain first place in all competitive game types.
The Midnight Club20GBronzeGTA Online: Use custom vehicles to win 5 races.
Unnatural Selection20GBronzeGTA Online: Complete all 10 waves of a Survival.
Backseat Driver10GBronzeGTA Online: Direct a driver to 1st place as co-driver in Rally Mode.
Run Like The Wind20GBronzeGTA Online: Survive for a day with a Bounty on your head.
Clean Sweep10GBronzeGTA Online: Finish a Gang Attack without dying and kill at least 10 enemies.
Decorated50GBronzeGTA Online: Earn 30 Platinum Rewards.
Stick Up Kid10GBronzeGTA Online: Hold up all 20 stores.
Enjoy Your Stay20GBronzeGTA Online: Participate in everything Los Santos has to offer.
Crew Cut5GBronzeGTA Online: Complete a job as a member of a Crew.
Full Refund10GBronzeGTA Online: Kill the thief that mugged you.
Dialling Digits5GBronzeGTA Online: Call for gang backup for the first time.
American Dream10GBronzeGTA Online: Own an Apartment, Garage and Insured Vehicle.

Heists Update

Achievement/Trophy nameGamerscoreTrophy gradeRequirement
Shot Caller10GBronzeGTA Online: Invest your hard earned cash to set up a Heist.
Four Way10GBronzeGTA Online: As Heist Leader set the Finale cut as 25% across all players.
Live a Little50GSilverGTA Online: Spend a total of $8,000,000 purchasing vehicles included as part of The Heists Update.
Can’t Touch This30GBronzeGTA Online: Complete a Heist Finale without taking any damage.
Mastermind50GSilverGTA Online: Earn 25 platinum medals across Heist Setups and Finales.

Freemode Events Update

Achievement/Trophy nameGamerscoreTrophy gradeRequirement
Vinewood Visionary10GBronzeCreate and export a video using the Rockstar Editor.
Majestic30GSilverCreate and export 10 videos using the Rockstar Editor.
Humans of Los Santos30GBronzeUnlock all Special Characters and enter Director Mode as an actor from this category.
First Time Director10GBronzeEnter Director Mode for the first time as an unlocked actor.
Animal Lover10GBronzeEnter Director Mode as an unlocked animal actor for the first time.
Ensemble Piece50GSilverUnlock all Story Characters and enter Director Mode as an actor from this category.
Cult Movie30GBronzeEnter Director Mode as Cris Formage.
Location Scout20GBronzeVisit all Locations in Director Mode.
Method Actor10GBronzeEnter Director Mode using any of your own GTA Online characters.

The Doomsday Heist

gta online
GTA ONLINE: An endless fountain of fun and mayhem
Achievement/Trophy nameGamerscoreTrophy gradeRequirement
Getting Started20GBronzeSet up The Doomsday Heist.
Orbital Obliteration10GBronzeKill another player with the Orbital Cannon.
Elitist40GSilverComplete all 3 Elite Challenges in The Doomsday Heist.
Masterminds60GSilverComplete all 3 Criminal Mastermind challenges in The Doomsday Heist.

Achievement/Trophy nameGamerscoreTrophy gradeRequirement
Be Prepared10GBronzeGTA Online: Complete a Heist Setup mission.
In the Name of Science30GBronzeGTA Online: Complete The Humane Labs Raid and Series A Funding as Heist Leader or Crew.
Dead Presidents30GBronzeGTA Online: Complete The Fleeca Job and The Pacific Standard Job as Heist Leader or Crew.
Parole Day30GBronzeGTA Online: Complete The Prison Break as Heist Leader or Crew.

Enhanced Edition only

These trophies and achievements are only available in the Enhanced Edition!

Freemode Events Update

Achievement/Trophy nameGamerscoreTrophy gradeRequirement
Cryptozoologist50GSilverUnlock all the animals.

The Doomsday Heist

Achievement/Trophy nameGamerscoreTrophy gradeRequirement
The Data Breaches20GBronzeComplete Act I of The Doomsday Heist as Leader or Crew.
The Bogdan Problem30GSilverComplete Act II of The Doomsday Heist as Leader or Crew.
The Doomsday Scenario30GSilverComplete Act III of The Doomsday Heist as Leader or Crew.
A World Worth Saving40GSilverComplete The Doomsday Heist as Leader or Crew.

