GTA Online Weekly Update NOW OUT: 2 April – 3x Payout on Arena Wars, Tempesta podium car, discounts & more

Rockstar's first patch of the month is now here, so what new content can gamers get stuck into?

The first GTA online weekly update of the month is here!

April will be made up of five weekly updates for Rockstar’s online game mode, introducing a ton of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.

Keep reading for the full patch notes for 2 April’s weekly update!

The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.

New Content:

Podium Car – Tempesta

The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Arena Wars, 3X

Premium Repo missions, 2X

Time Trials, 3X

Discounted Content:

RC Tank, $1,365,000

Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140

X80 Proto, $1,350,000

Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount

RC Bandito, $954,000

Time Trial:

Sawmill, Par Time of 02:15.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00

Video Guide

Targeted Sales:

Sasquatch

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

ZR380

Cerberus

Bookmark this page as we'll update it throughout the day with more updates as soon as they are released.

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover March 2020’s GTA Online updates.

The following content has been added to the online game mode as of today.

New Content:

Podium Car – Zion Classic

Log-in Bonuses:

Knuckleduster livery for TM-02 Khanjali and Avenger

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Motor Wars, 3X

Discounted Content:

Vagner, $767,500

Thruster, $1,375,000

TM-02 Khanjali, $1,447,500

Facilities, 50% off

Facility Renovations, 60% off

Facility Weaponized Vehicle Workshops, 60% off

Avenger, 60% off

Elegy RH8 Conversion, 60% Discount

Time Trial:

Up Chilliad, Par Time of 01:10.10

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetery, Par Time of 01:20.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses

Extra 10% off the discounts above.

Redeem the Pixel Pete’s Arcade in Paleto Bay for a complete rebate and take

80% off the Maze Bank West Office and Mission Row Nightclub properties.

Below we outline every GTA online update that we know so far.

New Content:

Podium Car: JB700W

Returning Content:

Diamonds

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

King Of The Hill

Casino Missions

Discounted Content:

Emerus, $1,787,500

Arcades, 25% Discount

Arcade Renovations

Arcade Upgrades

Casino Penthouses

Buzzard Attack Chopper

Nero, $936,000

Log-in Bonuses:

White street crime icons tee

Time Trial:

Storm Drain, Par Time of 00:38.50

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cypress Flats, Par Time of 01:30.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

FMJ, $350,000

Tempesta, $265,800

Additional 10% Discount for aforementioned bonuses

12/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Deadline, 3X

Business Battles, 2X

Discounted Content:

Rampant Rocket, $601,250

Locust, $975,000

Hakuchou Drag, $634,400

Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175

Select Clubhouse Renovations

MC Businesses

MC Business Upgrades

Time Trial:

Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

FMJ, $350,000

Tempesta, $265,800

Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.

New Content:

Stryder, $502,500/$670,00

Podium Car: Imorgon

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

Double rewards on Gunrunning

Discounted Content:

Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460

Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications

35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet

Benny’s conversions

Vehicle performance upgrades

Avenger

Time Trial:

End to End, Par time of 04:09.50

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

Overflod Tee

White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount

Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)

Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

