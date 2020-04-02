[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online Weekly Update NOW OUT: 2 April – 3x Payout on Arena Wars, Tempesta podium car, discounts & more

Rockstar’s first patch of the month is now here, so what new content can gamers get stuck into?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 2, 2020
GTA WEEKLY UPDATE countdown2

The first GTA online weekly update of the month is here!

April will be made up of five weekly updates for Rockstar’s online game mode, introducing a ton of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.

Keep reading for the full patch notes for 2 April’s weekly update!

NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
2 2nd April Weekly Update
2.1 New Content:
2.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
2.3 Discounted Content:
2.4 Time Trial:
2.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
2.6 Targeted Sales:
2.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
3 What else do we expect from April’s updates?
4 March’s Weekly Updates
5 26/3/20 Weekly Update
5.1 New Content:
5.2 Log-in Bonuses:
5.3 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.4 Discounted Content:
5.5 Time Trial:
5.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
5.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses
6 19/3/20 Weekly Update
6.1 New Content:
6.2 Returning Content:
6.3 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
6.4 Discounted Content:
6.5 Log-in Bonuses:
6.6 Time Trial:
6.7 RC Bandito Time Trial:
6.8 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
7 12/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
7.1 New Content:
7.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
7.3 Discounted Content:
7.4 Time Trial:
7.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
7.6 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
8 5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
8.1 New Content:
8.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
8.3 Discounted Content:
8.4 Time Trial:
8.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
8.6 Free Content:
8.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:

2nd April Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car – Tempesta
  • The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
gta online weekly update tempesta podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Arena Wars, 3X
  • Premium Repo missions, 2X
  • Time Trials, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • RC Tank, $1,365,000
  • Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
  • X80 Proto, $1,350,000
  • Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
  • RC Bandito, $954,000
gta online weekly update arena war triple payout
BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Targeted Sales:

  • Sasquatch

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380
  • Cerberus

Bookmark this page as we’ll update it throughout the day with more updates as soon as they are released.

What else do we expect from April’s updates?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

March’s Weekly Updates

The following patch notes cover March 2020’s GTA Online updates.

26/3/20 Weekly Update

The following content has been added to the online game mode as of today.

New Content:

  • Podium Car – Zion Classic

Log-in Bonuses:

  • Knuckleduster livery for TM-02 Khanjali and Avenger
zion classic gta online podium car
OLD SCHOOL: This week’s podium car is the Zion Classic

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Motor Wars, 3X

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

Discounted Content:

  • Vagner, $767,500
  • Thruster, $1,375,000
  • TM-02 Khanjali, $1,447,500
  • Facilities, 50% off
  • Facility Renovations, 60% off
  • Facility Weaponized Vehicle Workshops, 60% off
  • Avenger, 60% off
  • Elegy RH8 Conversion, 60% Discount
gta online triple payout motor wars
BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Motor Wars is paying out triple this week!

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses

  • Extra 10% off the discounts above.
  • Redeem the Pixel Pete’s Arcade in Paleto Bay for a complete rebate and take
  • 80% off the Maze Bank West Office and Mission Row Nightclub properties.

19/3/20 Weekly Update

Below we outline every GTA online update that we know so far.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: JB700W
gta online weekly update podium car jb700w
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s podium car is the JB700W

Returning Content:

  • Diamonds

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • King Of The Hill
  • Casino Missions
gta online weekly update double payout 1
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s 2x rewards for King of the Hill this week

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Discounted Content:

  • Emerus, $1,787,500
  • Arcades, 25% Discount
  • Arcade Renovations
  • Arcade Upgrades
  • Casino Penthouses
  • Buzzard Attack Chopper
  • Nero, $936,000

Log-in Bonuses:

  • White street crime icons tee
gta online weekly update t shirt
FREE STASH: Earn a white tee simply by logging on

Time Trial:

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for aforementioned bonuses

12/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Deadline, 3X
  • Business Battles, 2X
gta online weekly update podium shotaro
ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike

Discounted Content:

  • Rampant Rocket, $601,250
  • Locust, $975,000
  • Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
  • Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
  • Select Clubhouse Renovations
  • MC Businesses
  • MC Business Upgrades

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.

New Content:

  • Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
  • Podium Car: Imorgon

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series
  • Double rewards on Gunrunning
gta online march update imorgon
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

  • Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
  • 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
  • 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
  • Benny’s conversions
  • Vehicle performance upgrades
  • Avenger
gta weekly update bunker
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

READ MORE: GTA Online Open Wheel Racing Series

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

  • Overflod Tee
  • White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
  • Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
  • Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.