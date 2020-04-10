GTA Online: How to change character gender

The game does not allow you to change your gender, but there is gltich that will let you.

When you first get going with Grand Theft Auto Online you have to create a character with lots of customisable options.

Your character’s looks are partly defined by who your parents are, but there’s a lot of choice.

These choices can be retrospectively edited, apart from gender. Once you have picked to be male or female, you’re stuck with it.

Changing it officially?

Currently, there is no way. Once you leave the character creation screen – you are set for life.

This isn’t reflective of real life, so in future iterations of the game, we might see this change. But for now, we are stuck with just an unofficial way.

There’s even a petition here you can get behind to show your support of introducing it to the game.

How to change it unofficially

Please keep in mind that due to this being an unofficial glitch it is not guaranteed to work, and it’s only a matter of time before Rockstar work to close the loophole.

You will need two characters with GTA$100,000 in your shared bank account, and a lot of spare time.

Also note that if you get the glitch to work, it will delete any saved outfits.

This means that if you have any glitched outfits saved which have had that glitch fixed, you won’t be able to get them back.

PREROGATIVE: TFans want the ability to change their minds

First, select your GTA Online character that you don’t want to alter. Load the game and make sure the money is in your account.

Then cut the internet connection to the console. This will move you back to the single-player mode.

You have to spawn as Michael for this to work. Reconnect your internet.

Head back into GTA Online, but choose ‘Select Character’ instead of loading back directly.

Here, you can pick which of your two characters to use – make sure you select the character whose gender you want to switch.

If the glitch is working you’ll get a prompt asking whether you want to change your appearance.

Accept this, and in the character creation menu go-to apparel, navigate to Crew Emblem. Once it is highlighted, select ‘return to menu’.

Now you need to repeatedly press the randomization appearance button (Square/X). Keep pressing this and after long enough the randomised appearance will switch to the opposite gender.

At this point, you can customise the character to your heart’s content.

Be careful pressing too fast and missing the moment it happens, only to randomise back again!

