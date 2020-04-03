GTA Online: Play in April and get $500,000 FREE – One-time Gift, Free Money, Weekly Update & more

Hot on the heels of the weekly update, Rockstar has just announced this insane one-time offer!

We have only just seen the first weekly update of the month for GTA Online.

And as there are going to be five Thursdays in April this year, there will be five weekly content update arriving in Los Santos!

But the best news yet is that all-month long, Rockstar Games is awarding a one-time gift to any player that signs in.

Continue below for all the details we have.

One-time gift

Rockstar has just made the announcement from their Twitter account!

FREEBIE: Rockstar has timed this offer rather well, coming trough at a bleak time for most players around the world

The Tweet reads:

“All month long, we’re awarding a one-time GTA$500K gift to anyone who plays GTA Online.“

“This GTA$ will be automatically sent to your Maze Bank account (may take up to seven days to appear).”

So, stop sitting around and sign in for this free money!