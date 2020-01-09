GTA V: How To Get The Game Cheap – the best deals across PS4, Xbox One & PC

Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA V for short has been out for almost eight years to date, with the game being one of the best selling games of all time, still played by countless number of players worldwide.

However, for people who have yet to experience the immersive world of Los Santos and the online realm of GTA Online, we’ll go over where the best deals are right now for GTA V!

Which Edition is best?

One thing to note when purchasing the game is the two editions that are available for purchase.

There is the regular edition of the game which was what was released during launch day – you will just get GTA V and all the included features within the game.

There is also the GTA V Premium Online Version which is designed to give you a comfortable starting block during Online. It comes with the following:

The Doomsday Heist

Gunrunning

Smuggler’s Run

Bikers

Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack: This is the best way for players to kickstart their journey in GTA V Online. It will include $1,000,000 of GTA money for you to purchase items such as your house, clothes, cars or whatever your heart desires.



LAVISH LIFESTYLE: The Premium Edition will give you a great platform to make money on GTA Online

Choosing which game you opt into is ideally up to you if you prefer some cushion for when you load into Online than we recommend you purchase the Online Premium Version.

If you are someone who is keen on starting fresh during GTA V Online and getting the satisfaction of progressing through the ranks than get the regular version of the game!

The Best Deals

CDKeys: £10.99 / $19.97 USD (PC) – Premium Online Edition

£10.99 / $19.97 USD (PC) – Premium Online Edition Simply Games: £14.99 (PS4) Premium Online Edition

£14.99 (PS4) Premium Online Edition Coolshop: £19.95 (Xbox One) Premium Online Edition

