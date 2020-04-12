Ghost of Tsushima: NEW Gameplay details, PS4, Release Date, Reddit and more

Sucker Punch Studios to pull no shots with the upcoming open world action-adventure game.

Ghost of Tsushima is the highly anticipated upcoming action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions.

Set in Feudal Japan on Tsushima Island, the game takes place in the late 13th century following the protagonist Jin Sakai – a skilful and deadly samurai – as he wages a one man war against the invading Mongols.

PS4 owners have been itching to get their hands on the new game for some time, to discover more about what makes it so unique.

As it turns out, there are a few gameplay mechanics which could give it the edge on the competition.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

No Waypoints

Many players appreciate not being spoon-fed instructions nowadays, and this is shown by the popularity of titles which give a freedom to choose where to go, what to do and who to be.

Ghost of Tsushima takes this a step further, by not providing any waypoints to help guide the player in the massive open world.

Instead, the developers want players to use landmarks and their knowledge of the world to navigate and explore.

WHICH WAY? With no waypoints for guidance, players must use their surroundings to navigate

In the recent issue of PlayStation Magazine reported by Reddit user Hunbbel, it was also said that time in the story passes as the player explores.

What this means is that there will be titles telling them how much time it’s been since the invasion began, regardless of where they choose to go in the world.

This choice will surely go down well with players who are looking to feel fully immersed into the sprawling and realistic open world.

Allies can turn against you

With many games of this ilk, more often than not, a huge part of the story involves the player acquiring a number of different allies to complete the game.

As seen in such classics as the Mass Effect & Witcher series, the choices you make can either make or break these relationships – ultimately changing the course of the story.

Ghost of Tsushima sees the protagonist ally with several characters, each with their own different ideals and opinions.

CLASH OF IDEALS: Choose your actions wisely as they will have dramatic consequences

Depending on how the player chooses to deal with the plethora of situations thrown their way, these relationships can be so significantly impacted that they could end up crossing swords.

Some decisions we’re sure…will cut players to the core.

More than a slice

With the highly trained samurai at your disposal, the obvious hack and slash dynamic would be expected – but these days people need more to suit accommodate different play styles.

Sucker Punch have a good track record of variety when it comes to gameplay, having created the Infamous games which gave the player an arsenal of ways to defeat their foes.

Rather than just focusing on skills with the blade, players will have access to sticky bombs, fire arrows and a grappling hook.

LETHAL WEAPONS: Access a huge array of techniques and gadgets to vanquish your enemies

They’ll even be able to perform creative and devastating strikes with a sheathed sword.

Ghost of Tsushima is set for worldwide release on 26th June for PlayStation 4. Luckily it appears that even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the release is going ahead as planned.

However with the latest cancellations from Sony, people will sure to be crossing their fingers that the game won’t suffer the same fate.

Either way, Ghost of Tsushima is shaping up to be a jaw-dropping experience of epic proportions and we can’t wait to get the chance to have a hack at it.

