We are all eager for the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 3.8 and all the new content that will come with it. Lots of information was disclosed during the official 3.8 Livestream including an event called the Perilous Expedition which will be featured in the new version. You will find out everything we know so far about the event in our Genshin Impact Perilous Expedition Guide!

The Perilous Expedition is going to be a combat event, which will have you fight your way through hordes of enemies. You will also complete tasks and get rewards in the process.

Perilous Expedition gameplay

The Perilous Expedition event will grant you an expedition map. The map contains five different domains, which you will explore during the event. In each exploration, you will need to fight your way through three rounds of enemies that you need to defeat to complete the domain. Each domain also has its unique tasks that you will need to complete to get the quest rewards.

There will also be a stackable buff, which will be granted to you if your party members are varied enough. It has not been revealed yet how exactly this buff will work, but the goal of this is to encourage players to try out different and interesting character combinations.

Perilous Expedition rewards

You will be granted rewards for completing the domain tasks. The rewards for the quest are going to be very useful to progress faster in the game.

The rewards will include the following:

Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Character XP Materials

Perilous Expedition release date

Unfortunately, we do not have the exact release date for the Perilous Expedition event, but it is supposed to be released in Version 3.8 as mentioned earlier. Version 3.8 is said to launch on 5 July this year. We can expect the event to be released sometime in July or August.

