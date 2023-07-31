Genshin Impact Mona Build: Best weapons, artifacts & team compositions

Each character in Genshin Impact is multi-faceted and the renowned Mona Magistus, in particular, is one of the most versatile units in the game. In this build guide, you will learn all about the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps for Mona in Genshin Impact, which will help you realise her full potential much more effectively.

The game has a lot of different materials and elements that go into levelling up a character, so it can be confusing for you to choose the best one. So below, we will provide you with information that will help you get much better results when playing Mona.

Who is Mona?

Mona is a world-renowned astrologer who spends all her money and time researching this profession. Unlike other astrologers, she does not charge for her predictions and never conjures fake ones. Because of this, fewer and fewer people use her services, and she always has very little money, especially since she spends it all on expensive materials to fuel her astrology obsessions.

Strengths and weaknesses

One of the good qualities of Mona is her Elemental Skill, which provides high mobility and allows you to move quickly and avoid enemy attacks. Also, her Hydro-based Elemental Skill is able to control opponents using taunt. Elemental Burst is also a very powerful skill that releases Illusory Bubble and after it pops, it also buffs the damage of your other skill.

But this hero may have problems related to survivability as she has low base HP and DEF and you will feel it especially strongly with opponents at close range as she is a ranged hero. Also, Mora can be very vulnerable because her magic attacks can drain her energy very quickly, so in addition to using her skill correctly, you also need to watch her stamina level.

Another difficulty in using this character is to create elemental reactions, as they are necessary for the hero to deal a lot of damage.

Mona is a character who deals most of her damage with skills that have Hydro DMG. That is why when you choose equipment for her, you should focus on items that give Elemental DMG Bonus. Mona is sub-DPS, so the items on our list give her additional crit DMG and crit rate, but equipment that gives energy recharge is also well-suited for this character.

Best weapons for Mona

Mona is a Catalyst user and there are quite a few weapons that work great with her. Based on the strengths of Mona, we recommend using these weapons:

Rarity Name Stat Ability 5-Star Skyward Atlas ATK Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seeks out nearby enemies to attack for 15s. Dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s. 4-Star Mappa Mare Elemental Mastery Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks. 4-star The Widsth CRIT DMG When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Best artifacts for Mona

The great thing about Mona is how flexible of a unit she is. As such, her artifacts can vary depending on what your party needs. Use 4-piece Noblesse Oblige if no one in your party has this set equipped. If you want to play her as a burst Sub-DPS, then go for a 4-piece Emblem Severed Fate. On the other hand, 2-piece Heart of Depth and 2-piece Noblesse Oblige works best if you're looking for a Hydro Sub-DPS.

Build Artifacts Artifact Bonuses Main Stats Burst Sbb-DPS Emblem of Severed Fate 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way. Sands: ATK% - Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus - Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG Hydro Sub-DPS Heart of Depth / Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15% / 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%. Sands: ATK% - Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus - Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG Burst Support Noblesse Oblige 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Sands: Elemental Recharge - Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus - Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG

Best team comps for Mona

In most situations, Mona acts as a sub-DPS or damage-boosting support, and to unleash her potential you must choose the right heroes with whom she can make reactions with her Hydro element. Characters that have Cryo DMG synergise perfectly with Mona by causing Freezing. A hero like Kazuha is a great addition to the team because, in addition to control, it gives buffs to teammates and also reduces Elemental Resistance, which makes your damage even higher. In general, the characters from our list have team damage buffs as well as healing and Elemental Resistance reduction.

Bennett

Klee

Sucrose

Fischl

Diona

Kazuha

Ayaka

Chongyun

Jean

Mona is a very decent and interesting character that will be very useful for you if you choose an effective build for your party. We hope that our guide will help you choose the best weapons, artifacts, and team so that you can unleash the strengths of this character.