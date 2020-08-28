Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Patch Notes – Release Date, Hurricane Laura & more

With Flight Sim out for almost two weeks, a first patch is about to arrive correcting a range of issues.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has had an incredible release on PC, with an Xbox version set to arrive later in the year.

A first patch is on the way – with the patch notes alraedy revealed!

Stability Issues

The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected

The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted

Installation Issues

The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package

The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters

The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers

The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions

The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)

Content Manager

The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager

The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline

The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated

Simconnect

Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience

Optimisation

The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active

Marketplace

The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace

This patch is expected to land during the weekly development update on Thursday, 3 September 2020.

Hurricane Laura

With the ability to turn on live weather in Microsoft Flight Simulator, fans have been inspecting Hurricane Laura that has hit Louisiana.

This video from MajinBanu plots his course across the hurricane, and although the plane didn’t experience much turbulence, it’s still pretty cool to fly into the dark, stormy clouds.

