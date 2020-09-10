Microsoft Flight Simulator on Consoles: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Release Date, Trailer, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Graphics and more

The announcement has set our expectations sky-high, but what can we expect for the console version?

Microsoft Flight Simulator is landing on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the newly announced Xbox Series S, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Here’s all the details you should know so far!

Microsoft Flight Simulator released on PC on 18 August.

As of yet, there’s no confirmed release date for Xbox consoles (be it Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S).

Trailer

EXPECTATIONS ARE SKY-HIGH! If the footage is to go by, we’re in for a treat!

Price

The all-important question! This expansive game is currently checking in at £59.99/ $59.99. Not bad at all, considering the sheer scale of the title, but this price has yet to be confirmed for console release.

Editions

Just like with flying, you can pay extra to have an experience with some welcome bonuses.

The Deluxe Edition is priced at £79.99 / $89.99 and gives you 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models, and a further 5 additional handcrafted international airports.

Go First Class, and get The Premium Deluxe Edition, costing £109.99 / $119.99. It comes with 10 additional planes with more unique flight models and a whopping 19 additional international airports!

COME FLY WITH ME: Flight Sim is a truly a sight to behold

Xbox Game Pass

The game is one of the most successful releases in the history of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

It costs to just £3.99 / $4.99 a month on PC.

Graphics

If you’ve seen the trailer you were likely blown away with how incredible the graphics were. But can we expect these on Xbox One?

On Xbox One X, we’d like to think so! A note at the beginning of the trailer reads ‘captured in real-time 4K’, and we know that the Xbox One X is capable of running games in such resolution.

The Xbox Series S may sacrifice some firepower, but we fully expect the game to still look stunning on the other Microsoft next-gen option.

PC will no doubt be at an advantage on release, but it looks likely that we’ll see Microsoft Flight Simulator really shine on Xbox consoles as well.

A WHOLE NEW WORLD! Fly above the clouds in this incredibly crafted sim

