[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Editions – Price, Premium, Deluxe, Standard, Best Controllers, Pre-order & more

Three versions of the ultra-realistic title are on offer – but what bonus content is available?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Aug 17, 2020
microsoft flight simulator editions

Microsoft Flight Simulator is nearly here, the reviews are coming in, and they are looking very promising indeed!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the fantastic Editions on offer with the latest, and greatest Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Contents hide
1 Standard Edition
2 Deluxe Edition
3 Premium Deluxe Edition
4 To go with your copy

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator is priced at $59.99 / £59.99.

microsoft flight simulator standard edition
FLYING STANDARD – You miss out on 10 airports and 10 airplanes in opting for the Standard Edition

You receive 30 airports – check them out here.

As for airplanes, you’ll get 20.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 / £79.99.

microsoft flight simulator deluxe edition
SILVER – The Deluxe Edition gets you an extra five airports on three continents

This entitles you to five additional airports:

  • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)
  • Cairo International Airport (Egypt)
  • Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)
  • O’Hare International Airport (Chicago, USA)
  • Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport (Spain)

You also receive five addition airplanes:

  • DA40-TDI – Diamond Aircraft
  • DV20 – Diamond Aircraft
  • Beechcraft Baron G58 – Textron Aviation Inc.
  • Cessna 152 Aerobat – Textron Aviation Inc.
  • Cessma 172 Skyhawk – Textron Aviation Inc.

READ MORE: All the Microsoft Flight Simulator Pre-Order info

Premium Deluxe Edition

The Premium Deluxe Edition will set you back $119.99 / £109.99.

microsoft flight simulator premium deluxe edition
FIRST CLASS – Heathrow Airport is included in the most lucrative edition

As well as receiving everything in the Deluxe Edition, you will receive an additional five airports on top:

  • Denver International Airport (Colorado, USA)
  • Dubai International Airport (UAE)
  • Frankfurt Airport (Germany)
  • Heathrow Airport (UK)
  • San Francisco Airport (California, USA)

You also get another five airplanes:

  • 787-10 Dreamliner – The Boeing Company
  • SR22 – Cirrus Aircraft
  • Virus SW 121 – Pipistrel
  • Cessna Citation Logitude – Textron Aviation Inc.
  • Shock Ultra – Zlin Aviation

READ MORE: Everything we know about Flight Simulator 2020

To go with your copy

To get the most out of Flight Simulator, you’ll want to get in on an awesome set-up, and trust us…they are well worth it!

flight sim controls
GET THE FULL EXPERIENCE: With over 19 action buttons, and 15 plus five programmable LEDs – you’ll forget you’re not in the real thing!

From the simple and affordable joystick, all the way to a replica of the setup used in a U.S. Air Force A-10C attack aircraft, there are some truly amazing ways to experience the game in all its glory!

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator: Best controllers, joysticks and throttle deals

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon