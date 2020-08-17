Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Editions – Price, Premium, Deluxe, Standard, Best Controllers, Pre-order & more

Three versions of the ultra-realistic title are on offer – but what bonus content is available?

Microsoft Flight Simulator is nearly here, the reviews are coming in, and they are looking very promising indeed!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the fantastic Editions on offer with the latest, and greatest Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator is priced at $59.99 / £59.99.

FLYING STANDARD – You miss out on 10 airports and 10 airplanes in opting for the Standard Edition

You receive 30 airports – check them out here.

As for airplanes, you’ll get 20.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 / £79.99.

SILVER – The Deluxe Edition gets you an extra five airports on three continents

This entitles you to five additional airports:

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)

Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

O’Hare International Airport (Chicago, USA)

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport (Spain)

You also receive five addition airplanes:

DA40-TDI – Diamond Aircraft

DV20 – Diamond Aircraft

Beechcraft Baron G58 – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 152 Aerobat – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessma 172 Skyhawk – Textron Aviation Inc.

Premium Deluxe Edition

The Premium Deluxe Edition will set you back $119.99 / £109.99.

FIRST CLASS – Heathrow Airport is included in the most lucrative edition

As well as receiving everything in the Deluxe Edition, you will receive an additional five airports on top:

Denver International Airport (Colorado, USA)

Dubai International Airport (UAE)

Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

Heathrow Airport (UK)

San Francisco Airport (California, USA)

You also get another five airplanes:

787-10 Dreamliner – The Boeing Company

SR22 – Cirrus Aircraft

Virus SW 121 – Pipistrel

Cessna Citation Logitude – Textron Aviation Inc.

Shock Ultra – Zlin Aviation

