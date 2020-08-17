Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Editions – Price, Premium, Deluxe, Standard, Best Controllers, Pre-order & more
Three versions of the ultra-realistic title are on offer – but what bonus content is available?
Microsoft Flight Simulator is nearly here, the reviews are coming in, and they are looking very promising indeed!
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the fantastic Editions on offer with the latest, and greatest Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Standard Edition
The Standard Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator is priced at $59.99 / £59.99.
You receive 30 airports – check them out here.
As for airplanes, you’ll get 20.
Deluxe Edition
The Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 / £79.99.
This entitles you to five additional airports:
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)
- Cairo International Airport (Egypt)
- Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)
- O’Hare International Airport (Chicago, USA)
- Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport (Spain)
You also receive five addition airplanes:
- DA40-TDI – Diamond Aircraft
- DV20 – Diamond Aircraft
- Beechcraft Baron G58 – Textron Aviation Inc.
- Cessna 152 Aerobat – Textron Aviation Inc.
- Cessma 172 Skyhawk – Textron Aviation Inc.
Premium Deluxe Edition
The Premium Deluxe Edition will set you back $119.99 / £109.99.
As well as receiving everything in the Deluxe Edition, you will receive an additional five airports on top:
- Denver International Airport (Colorado, USA)
- Dubai International Airport (UAE)
- Frankfurt Airport (Germany)
- Heathrow Airport (UK)
- San Francisco Airport (California, USA)
You also get another five airplanes:
- 787-10 Dreamliner – The Boeing Company
- SR22 – Cirrus Aircraft
- Virus SW 121 – Pipistrel
- Cessna Citation Logitude – Textron Aviation Inc.
- Shock Ultra – Zlin Aviation
To go with your copy
To get the most out of Flight Simulator, you’ll want to get in on an awesome set-up, and trust us…they are well worth it!
From the simple and affordable joystick, all the way to a replica of the setup used in a U.S. Air Force A-10C attack aircraft, there are some truly amazing ways to experience the game in all its glory!
