Escape From Tarkov: How To Download and Play, Pre-order Editions, Beta, Best Places To Buy & more

The rapidly growing Escape From Tarkov is one of the most unique battle royals we have seen over the last two years.
Its slow-paced methodical movement vastly differs from other titles such as Fortnite or Apex Legends, which is perhaps why it has gained so much popularity.
If you are eager to jump in and try out EFT, you may encounter some issues while doing so. It is not as easy as logging into Steam and purchasing the game; so we’ll go over step by step how to download and purchase EFT!NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Official Website
Unlike other games nowadays, EFT is not available on any of the big game clients such as Steam, Epic Games or Origin. Instead you the game can only be purchased through EFT’s official website, which can be found here.
Once you are on their website you will notice a big logo that says “Escape From Tarkov, Pre-Order” so yes the game is still not officially released.
READ MORE: Is Escape From Tarkov arriving on Xbox One and PS4?
Technically this is still the beta, but games such as Fortnite are still in early access so do not be alarmed. Simply, click pre-order and you will be prompted with all the purchasable editions of EFT.
Editions
As of writing, there are currently four editions of EFT that players can choose from. All have their pros and cons, and the higher you go the easier you will find the game right off the start.
Standard Edition – $44.99 USD
- Guaranteed instant access to closed beta
- Digital copy pre-load
- Basic stash (10×26 cells)
Read More: Fortnite Patch V11.50: Release Date, Details, Update
- Bonus equipment at start, including:
- knife (ER Bayonet)
- tactical rig x2 (depends on selected faction)
- backpack x2 (MBSS – 4×4 cells)
- Secure container (2×2)
- Grach or P226 pistol x3 (depends on selected faction)
- pistol magazines x9
- pistol ammo x180
- Makarov Pistol x3
- pistol magazines x9
- pistol ammo x150
- canned meat x4
- bottled water x3
- AI-2 medkit x6
- bandages x6
- splint x6
- 300k roubles
- AKS74U + 2 loaded magazines
Left Behind Edition – $74.99 USD
- Guaranteed instant access to closed beta
- Digital copy pre-load
- Increased size of stash (10×36)
READ MORE: Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass details!
- Additional equipment and resources in stash:
- knife (ER Bayonet)
- tactical rig x2 (depends on selected faction)
- backpack x2 (MBSS – 4×4 cells)
- Secure container (2×2)
- Grach or P226 pistol x4 (depends on selected faction)
- pistol magazines x12
- pistol ammo x180
- Makarov Pistol x3
- pistol magazines x9
- pistol ammo x150
- canned meat x8
- bottled water x6
- AI-2 medkit x9
- bandages x9
- splint x9
- 400k roubles
- AKS74U+2 loaded magazines
- АК74N+2 loaded magazines
- Salewa first aid kit
- RGD-5 grenade
- additional backpack (MBSS – 4×4 slots)
Prepare For Escape Edition – $99.99 USD
- Guaranteed instant access to closed beta
- Digital copy pre-load
- Greatly increased size of stash (10×46)
READ MORE: Fortnite: What Does This New Chaos Physics Engine Mean
- Additional equipment and resources in stash:
- knife (ER Bayonet)
- tactical rig x2 (depends on selected faction)
- backpack x2 (MBSS – 4×4 cells)
- Larger secure container (2×3)
- Grach or P226 pistol x4 (depends on selected faction)
- pistol magazines x12
- pistol ammo x180
- Makarov Pistol x3
- pistol magazines x9
- pistol ammo x150
- canned meat x8
- bottled water x6
- AI-2 medkit x9
- bandages x9
- splint x9
- 400k roubles
- AKS74U+2 loaded magazines
- АК74N+2 loaded magazines
- Salewa first aid kit
- RGD-5 grenade х2
- additional backpack (MBSS – 4×4 slots)
- SMG Vityaz or HK MP5 + 2 loaded magazines (depending on selected faction)
- 1000 dollars
- Kiver helmet
- Pilad reflex sight
- IFAK first aid kit
- АК74 M1-B Ultimak handguard
- Initially good standing with all in-game traders
Edge of Darkness Edition – $139.99 USD
- Guaranteed instant access to closed beta
- Digital copy pre-load
- Huge size of stash (10×66)
READ MORE: Every major game delay we’ve seen in 2020
- Additional equipment and resources in stash:
- Tactical Tomahawk
- tactical rig x2 (depends on selected faction)
- backpack x2 (Tri-Zip – 5×6 cells)
- Unique secure gamma-container (3×3)
- Grach or P226 pistol x4 (depends on selected faction)
- pistol magazines x12
- pistol ammo x180
- Makarov Pistol x3
- pistol magazines x9
- pistol ammo x150
- canned meat x8
- bottled water x6
- AI-2 medkit x9
- bandages x9
- splint x9
- 400k roubles
- AKS74U+2 loaded magazines
- АК74N+2 loaded magazines
- Salewa first aid kit
- RGD-5 grenade х2
- SMG Vityaz or HK MP5 + 2 loaded magazines (depending on selected faction)
- 3000 dollars
- Kiver helmet
- Pilad reflex sight
- IFAK first aid kit
- АК74 M1-B Ultimak handguard
- Grizzly first aid kit
- Alfa tactical rig
- morphine injector х2
- SV98 sniper rifle + 1 loaded magazine
- Silencerco Hybrid 46 silencer
- Silencerco Hybrid 46 silencer adaptor
- pistol case (3×3)
- 6B43 6А body armor
- MPX submachine gun + 2 loaded magazines
- M4 LVOA-S handguard
- Initially good standing with all in-game traders
- Unique in-game ID
- Free access to all subsequent DLCs (Season pass)
Can I buy It Anywhere Else?
As of writing, we do not recommend purchasing EFT from any third party website yet; the prices are higher than the official website and we do not know how easy it is to redeem a code on EFT!