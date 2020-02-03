Escape From Tarkov: How To Download and Play, Pre-order Editions, Beta, Best Places To Buy & more

The rapidly growing Escape From Tarkov is one of the most unique battle royals we have seen over the last two years.

Its slow-paced methodical movement vastly differs from other titles such as Fortnite or Apex Legends, which is perhaps why it has gained so much popularity.

If you are eager to jump in and try out EFT, you may encounter some issues while doing so. It is not as easy as logging into Steam and purchasing the game; so we’ll go over step by step how to download and purchase EFT!

Official Website

PUNISHING – New players will not enjoy how harsh Tarkov is when you die

Unlike other games nowadays, EFT is not available on any of the big game clients such as Steam, Epic Games or Origin. Instead you the game can only be purchased through EFT’s official website, which can be found here.

Once you are on their website you will notice a big logo that says “Escape From Tarkov, Pre-Order” so yes the game is still not officially released.

Technically this is still the beta, but games such as Fortnite are still in early access so do not be alarmed. Simply, click pre-order and you will be prompted with all the purchasable editions of EFT.

Editions

BIG BUCKS – Will you opt for the Edge of Darkness edition?

As of writing, there are currently four editions of EFT that players can choose from. All have their pros and cons, and the higher you go the easier you will find the game right off the start.

Standard Edition – $44.99 USD

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Basic stash (10×26 cells)

Bonus equipment at start, including: knife (ER Bayonet) tactical rig x2 (depends on selected faction) backpack x2 (MBSS – 4×4 cells) Secure container (2×2) Grach or P226 pistol x3 (depends on selected faction) pistol magazines x9 pistol ammo x180 Makarov Pistol x3 pistol magazines x9 pistol ammo x150 canned meat x4 bottled water x3 AI-2 medkit x6 bandages x6 splint x6 300k roubles AKS74U + 2 loaded magazines



Left Behind Edition – $74.99 USD

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Increased size of stash (10×36)

Additional equipment and resources in stash: knife (ER Bayonet) tactical rig x2 (depends on selected faction) backpack x2 (MBSS – 4×4 cells) Secure container (2×2) Grach or P226 pistol x4 (depends on selected faction) pistol magazines x12 pistol ammo x180 Makarov Pistol x3 pistol magazines x9 pistol ammo x150 canned meat x8 bottled water x6 AI-2 medkit x9 bandages x9 splint x9 400k roubles AKS74U+2 loaded magazines АК74N+2 loaded magazines Salewa first aid kit RGD-5 grenade additional backpack (MBSS – 4×4 slots)



Prepare For Escape Edition – $99.99 USD

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Greatly increased size of stash (10×46)

Additional equipment and resources in stash: knife (ER Bayonet) tactical rig x2 (depends on selected faction) backpack x2 (MBSS – 4×4 cells) Larger secure container (2×3) Grach or P226 pistol x4 (depends on selected faction) pistol magazines x12 pistol ammo x180 Makarov Pistol x3 pistol magazines x9 pistol ammo x150 canned meat x8 bottled water x6 AI-2 medkit x9 bandages x9 splint x9 400k roubles AKS74U+2 loaded magazines АК74N+2 loaded magazines Salewa first aid kit RGD-5 grenade х2 additional backpack (MBSS – 4×4 slots) SMG Vityaz or HK MP5 + 2 loaded magazines (depending on selected faction) 1000 dollars Kiver helmet Pilad reflex sight IFAK first aid kit АК74 M1-B Ultimak handguard Initially good standing with all in-game traders



Edge of Darkness Edition – $139.99 USD

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Huge size of stash (10×66)

Additional equipment and resources in stash: Tactical Tomahawk tactical rig x2 (depends on selected faction) backpack x2 (Tri-Zip – 5×6 cells) Unique secure gamma-container (3×3) Grach or P226 pistol x4 (depends on selected faction) pistol magazines x12 pistol ammo x180 Makarov Pistol x3 pistol magazines x9 pistol ammo x150 canned meat x8 bottled water x6 AI-2 medkit x9 bandages x9 splint x9 400k roubles AKS74U+2 loaded magazines АК74N+2 loaded magazines Salewa first aid kit RGD-5 grenade х2 SMG Vityaz or HK MP5 + 2 loaded magazines (depending on selected faction) 3000 dollars Kiver helmet Pilad reflex sight IFAK first aid kit АК74 M1-B Ultimak handguard Grizzly first aid kit Alfa tactical rig morphine injector х2 SV98 sniper rifle + 1 loaded magazine Silencerco Hybrid 46 silencer Silencerco Hybrid 46 silencer adaptor pistol case (3×3) 6B43 6А body armor MPX submachine gun + 2 loaded magazines M4 LVOA-S handguard Initially good standing with all in-game traders Unique in-game ID Free access to all subsequent DLCs (Season pass)



Can I buy It Anywhere Else?

GEARED UP – How much gear do you have?

As of writing, we do not recommend purchasing EFT from any third party website yet; the prices are higher than the official website and we do not know how easy it is to redeem a code on EFT!