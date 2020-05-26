Minecraft Dungeons Cost: New Microsoft game cheaper on PS4!

The new game might be a Microsoft product but you can pick it up for less on the PlayStation than Xbox!

After a year without a new Minecraft game, Dungeons is here to break the drought!

As Minecraft is a Microsoft product, there weren’t many details on the PS4 edition of the game pre-release, but it turns out the game is cheaper on PS4!

PS4 Price Confirmed

There was no official price for Minecraft Dungeons on the PS4 pre-release, and Sony gamers were not able to pre-order the game.

However, it looks like PlayStation users will be having the last laugh, as the Minecraft Dungeons is actually cheaper on the PS4 than Xbox One in the UK!

The new Minecraft game is on sale for £16.74 on the Xbox One, whereas it’s listed at the lower price of £15.99 on the PS Store.

Bizarrely, the game is priced at $19.99 on both the PS4 and Xbox One in the USA.

Hero Edition

However, Xbox One and PC gamers need not fret too much, as there are still Microsoft exclusives for Minecraft Dungeons.

The Hero Edition, a special version of the new game, is only available on Xbox One and PC.

Priced at £24.99 / $29.99 the Hero Edition includes a couple of extras, including:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

To read more about Minecraft Dungeons, including gameplay, crossplay and more, head here.