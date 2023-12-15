Is this the best year in Madden history?

It's no surprise that Madden is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. The game doesn't stop growing, and in 2023 it had one of its best years ever.

Despite the criticism it has received from players, with most of it being justified, Madden is still able to captivate and immerse millions of players. MUT continues to be the most popular mode, but the Franchise mode also has a big and loyal player base.

So, let's take a look at the number of Madden in 2023!

The new Holy Trinity of Madden

In 2023, we saw a new QB Holy Trinity appear and dominate Madden. This Holy Trinity is composed of Madden 24 cover athlete Josh Allen, Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, and the unique Lamar Jackson.

click to enlarge + 2

These three players had the most touchdowns in the year 2023, with players easily finding the end zone with them. They are three of the best QBs in the game, so is no surprise to see players depending on them so much.

Most popular Madden matchups

There is one team that Madden fans really loved playing with, and that's the Eagles. When we take a look at the top three matchups of this year, the Eagles show up in all of them.

In the first place, we have the Super Bowl LVII matchup of the Chiefs vs the Eagles, which many players replicated in Madden. The NFC Championship that put the 49ers against the Eagles was also one match players loved to replay.

The Eagles and Cowboys matchup occupies the third spot, with millions of players replaying time and time again one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL.

Madden continues to grow

An astounding 6.4 million Super Bowls were won, through the MUT, Franchise, and League modes, with an even more incredible 1.9 billion games being played.

click to enlarge + 2

February 12 was the most played day of the year, which comes as no surprise since it was the day of Super Bowl LVII. All of these numbers are great for the Madden franchise and indicate the game is still growing.

