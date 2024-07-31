Madden 25 Franchise Depp Dive Reveals Exciting Features

The Madden 25 Franchise deep dive is finally here, and it revealed some exciting features coming to the mode, which, hopefully, will be able to revitalize it.

Franchise mode aims to provide players with the most immersive and authentic football experience. That's why features such as dynamic storylines, and the centralized HUB were introduced, and improvements were made to the draft night experience.

Let's take a look at everything new coming to Franchise mode.

A Ray of Hope for Franchise Mode

Franchise mode is receiving some huge changes in Madden 25, and they might actually be enough to revitalize the mode.

These new features will make the mode feel more dynamic, authentic, and immersive, and perhaps make the Franchise mode the best it has been in years.

A Revamped Draft Night Experience

The draft night experience was completely revamped, and it now simulates an authentic draft environment. This makes players feel like they really are at the NFL draft, adding an extra layer of immersion to the Franchise mode.

A new prospect board that updates in real-time was introduced, making it easier to see players' projections or filter players who are still available by a specific attribute.

Players will receive more in-depth analyses during the draft, and a draft guide that will let users know how they performed in the draft was also added.

Dynamic Storylines & Personality Management

Being the coach of an NFL Franchise is much more than assembling a good team and leading them to victory. There are numerous challenges that coaches face daily to keep players happy and maintain harmony in the locker room.

The new dynamic storylines expand on that in Madden 25, with users needing to navigate situations such as trade rumors, deciding off-season workouts, and choosing a team identity.

Users now also have to consider the players' needs, wants, and actions, and make promises to players, which can have a positive or negative impact, depending on whether they are fulfilled or not.

Each one of these actions will craft new storylines, that can last for seasons, and make the mode more immersive and captivating. Players can actually write their NFL story in a new and unique way, which wasn't possible in previous years.

Team Builder is Finally Here!

The biggest announcement of the Madden 25 Franchise deep dive was the introduction of the highly anticipated Team Builder feature.

Now, players can build their NFL franchise from scratch, creating custom logos, stadiums, kits, playbooks, and even franchise players. So yes, you can create an NFL team comprised of friends and yourself.

This custom team can even be shared with other people, or you can download other players' creations, in the creation center. To add your team to the Franchise mode you only need to import it when creating a new save.

More Immersion

Franchise also received other updates, with new records being added to the mode, the ability to create a female coach introduced to the game, improved free agency logic, new storyline environments, and a plethora of new celebrations.

The Super Bowl experience was also revamped, with a brand-new presentation, that makes it feel more authentic. This new Super Bowl experience includes Randy Moss and the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Franchise Central hub was also introduced, it simplifies league creation and makes navigation more intuitive.

A new personal message system was also added, introducing a new layer of immersion, and the progression system was revamped, to make it easier, and more realistic, to evolve your players.

These are all the new features coming to the Franchise mode in Madden 25, and how they will impact it.

Although many fans will still think this isn't enough, and more improvements can certainly be made, this is a step in the right direction.

What do you think of these changes, and are they enough to revitalize the Franchise mode? Let us know in the comments below.

