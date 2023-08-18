Madden 24 TOTW is Changing!

A new game always brings a few changes and Madden 24 is about to alter the timing for one of the key promos for Ultimate Team.

With the Competitive Field Pass going live today and Season 1 Field Pass already waiting to be completed, there is plenty to do in Ultimate Team but once the NFL season gets underway there will be even more. Knowing exactly when to log on and get to work is key to maximising your returns in Madden 24, and Team of the Week (TOTW) is moving around this year.

New TOTW timings for MUT

You'll no longer need to log on early in the week to play TOTW challenges and earn some cards. As revealed on Good Morning Madden today, the Team of the Week promo will now be starting at 1:30pm ET on Wednesdays. This gives the MUT team more time to get it right and pick out the very best performers.

MUST HAVE - TOTW cards can be an instant improvement for many players

Whether they will go back to a pure TOTW style or continue to mix in historic performances we don't yet know, but we hope to see a TOTW promo that really focuses on performances on the previous weekend and not use historic players as much.

Legends dropping this weekend

The big guns for MUT are rolling out this weekend as Legends are arriving. These historic players are often some of the best cards in Ultimate Team and mean that players can really max out their theme teams.

LARRY LEGEND - Stars from the past are back in Ultimate Team

This year there will be four versions of each Legend and the best will be a massive 87 OVR. 10 Legends will drop into the game on Saturday 19 August at 11:30am ET.